Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/30
1. Fort Zumwalt South (11-0) was idle.
2. Summit (1-0) was idle.
3. De Smet (1-0) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.
5. Chaminade (1-1) vs. Priory (2-0), 4:15 p.m.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (8-2) was idle.
7. Francis Howell Central (8-2) was idle.
8. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-2) was idle.
9. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
10. Seckman (6-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/30
1. St. Dominic (10-0) at Westminster (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
2. Priory (2-0) at Chaminade (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (7-2) was idle.
5. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
6. Westminster (1-1) vs. St. Dominic (10-0), 4:15 p.m.
7. St. Charles (7-3) was idle.
8. Union (7-2) was idle.
9. Clayton (1-1) at Kirkwood (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
10. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

