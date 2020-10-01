|Large school schools - 9/30
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (11-0) was idle.
|2. Summit (1-0) was idle.
|3. De Smet (1-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (1-1) vs. Priory (2-0), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (8-2) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell Central (8-2) was idle.
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-2) was idle.
|9. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
|10. Seckman (6-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/30
|1. St. Dominic (10-0) at Westminster (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Priory (2-0) at Chaminade (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
|3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (7-2) was idle.
|5. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|6. Westminster (1-1) vs. St. Dominic (10-0), 4:15 p.m.
|7. St. Charles (7-3) was idle.
|8. Union (7-2) was idle.
|9. Clayton (1-1) at Kirkwood (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
