|Large school schools - 9/6
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (2-2) lost to Fort Zumwalt North (2-1), 2-1.
|2. Collinsville (6-0) def. O'Fallon (4-3), 3-1.
|3. Ladue (5-1) def. Summit (2-3), 3-0.
|4. Chaminade (1-2) was idle.
|5. SLUH (4-0) def. Gibault (3-3), 9-0.
|6. CBC (3-3) lost to Gateway Legacy Christian (2-1), 2-1.
|7. Triad (4-2) def. Highland (1-4), 6-0.
|8. Mehlville (1-1) was idle.
|9. Vianney (4-1) def. Oakville (2-1), 2-0.
|10. Oakville (2-1) lost to Vianney (4-1), 2-0.
|Small school schools - 9/6
|1. Althoff (5-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (1-2) def. Affton (2-1), 7-0.
|3. John Burroughs (4-0) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (1-1) def. Priory (2-2), 5-2.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) lost to Rock Bridge, 5-0.
|6. Orchard Farm (2-2) def. Duchesne (1-3), 2-1.
|7. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (7-1) def. Waterloo (3-4), 5-2.
|9. Westminster (2-1) was idle.
|10. Columbia (3-2) def. Breese Central (1-6), 7-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.