|Large school schools - 10/18
|1. SLUH (17-3) was idle.
|2. De Smet (13-3) def. St. Dominic (9-9), 4-2.
|3. Webster Groves (15-3) lost to Clayton (12-6), 2-1.
|4. Collinsville (16-3) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt East (13-4) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5), 2-1.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3) was idle.
|7. Chaminade (15-6) def. Kirkwood (6-8), 2-0.
|8. Belleville East (12-5) def. Springfield Southeast, 7-0.
|9. Triad (16-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (13-7) lost to Westminster (15-4), 2-1.
|Small school schools - 10/18
|1. Althoff (24-1) def. Mater Dei (6-12), 7-0.
|2. Whitfield (13-2) at Parkway Central (7-8), 6 p.m.
|3. Westminster (15-4) def. Ladue (13-7), 2-1.
|4. Orchard Farm (15-5) def. Winfield (10-11), 4-0.
|5. John Burroughs (11-6) def. Principia (7-8), 3-2.
|6. Civic Memorial (22-4) def. Effingham, 8-0.
|7. Alton Marquette (16-5) was idle.
|8. Bayless (16-4) at St. Pius X (7-9), 5:45 p.m.
|9. Columbia (17-6) def. Father McGivney (15-8), 2-0.
|10. St. Dominic (9-9) lost to De Smet (13-3), 4-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.