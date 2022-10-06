|Large school schools - 10/5
|1. Webster Groves (13-1) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (14-2) was idle.
|3. De Smet (10-3) was idle.
|4. SLUH (12-3) was idle.
|5. CBC (10-6) was idle.
|6. Belleville East (11-3) was idle.
|7. Summit (9-5) was idle.
|8. Triad (15-2) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (10-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (10-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/5
|1. Althoff (20-1) def. Gibault (5-10), 4-1.
|2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (11-4) lost to Gateway Legacy Christian (5-1), 7-0.
|4. John Burroughs (10-3) was idle.
|5. Westminster (11-4) def. Parkway South (2-11), 2-1.
|6. Civic Memorial (18-4) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (13-5) was idle.
|8. Bayless (12-3) def. Fox (5-12), 3-2.
|9. Columbia (14-6) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (5-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.