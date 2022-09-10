|Large school schools - 9/9
|1. Collinsville (6-0) was idle.
|2. Ladue (6-1) was idle.
|3. SLUH (4-1) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (4-1) was idle.
|5. Vianney (4-1) was idle.
|6. Belleville East (6-0) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0) was idle.
|8. CBC (3-3) was idle.
|9. Chaminade (1-3) vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Milwaukee Marquette, 5 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell North (4-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/9
|1. Althoff (7-1) def. DuBourg (2-3), 7-0.
|2. John Burroughs (6-0) def. St. Pius X (3-2), 6-0.
|3. St. Dominic (1-1) was idle.
|4. Civic Memorial (8-1) was idle.
|5. Bayless (6-0) def. Brentwood (0-3), 4-1.
|6. Orchard Farm (4-2) def. St. Mary's (3-3), 1-0.
|7. Clayton (3-1) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (5-1) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (3-2) lost to John Burroughs (6-0), 6-0.
|10. Columbia (4-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.