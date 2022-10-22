|Large school schools - 10/21
|1. SLUH (17-4) was idle.
|2. De Smet (14-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (15-3) was idle.
|4. Collinsville (17-3) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (16-6) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (14-4) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-3) def. Poplar Bluff, 5-1.
|8. Belleville East (12-5) was idle.
|9. Triad (17-3) was idle.
|10. Vianney (13-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/21
|1. Althoff (25-1) def. Columbia (17-7), 3-0.
|2. Whitfield (15-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (15-5) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (15-5) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (23-4) def. Mattoon, 6-1.
|6. John Burroughs (11-6) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-5) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) lost to Althoff (25-1), 3-0.
|9. Clayton (12-7) was idle.
|10. Priory (10-10) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.