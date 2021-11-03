|Large school schools - 11/2
|1. SLUH (22-1) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (17-4) was idle.
|3. CBC (18-5) def. Lafayette (13-13), 1-0.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (21-3) def. North Point (9-9), 8-0.
|5. Mehlville (17-2) def. Cape Girardeau Central, 7-0.
|6. Triad (24-0) def. Urbana, 1-0.
|7. Collinsville (21-4) lost to Lockport, 3-2.
|8. Francis Howell (18-7) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (16-5), 3-0.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (16-5) def. Francis Howell (18-7), 3-0.
|10. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 11/2
|1. Althoff (24-5) was idle.
|2. MICDS (15-6) lost to Webster Groves (10-7), 1-0.
|3. St. Dominic (16-5) def. Francis Howell Central (11-11), 4-0.
|4. John Burroughs (14-6) was idle.
|5. Westminster (17-5) was idle.
|6. Whitfield (15-5) was idle.
|7. Orchard Farm (19-4) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (19-5) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-8) was idle.
|10. Affton (19-5) was idle.