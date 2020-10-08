|Large school schools - 10/7
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (13-0) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (4-2) was idle.
|3. Summit (2-1) was idle.
|4. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (10-2) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (7-4) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (3-0) was idle.
|9. SLUH (2-0) was idle.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-3) vs. Fox (3-9), 6 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/7
|1. St. Dominic (12-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (3-1) at John Burroughs (4-0), 4 p.m.
|3. John Burroughs (4-0) vs. Priory (3-1), 4 p.m.
|4. Orchard Farm (9-2) was idle.
|5. Union (11-3) vs. Washington (7-8), 6:45 p.m.
|6. St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
|7. Westminster (3-1) at Clayton (2-3), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Affton (2-1) vs. Parkway North (2-0), 4 p.m.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
