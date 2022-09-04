|Large school schools - 9/3
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (2-1) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (5-0) def. Chatham Glenwood, 3-2.
|3. Ladue (4-1) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (1-2) lost to CBC (3-2), 2-1.
|5. SLUH (3-0) was idle.
|6. CBC (3-2) def. Chaminade (1-2), 2-1.
|7. Triad (3-2) def. Civic Memorial (6-1), 1-0.
|8. Mehlville (1-1) was idle.
|9. Vianney (3-1) lost to Glendale, 1-0.
|10. Oakville (2-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/3
|1. Althoff (4-1) def. Highland (1-3), 7-1.
|2. Whitfield (0-2) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (4-0) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (0-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (1-2) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (6-1) lost to Triad (3-2), 1-0.
|9. Westminster (2-1) was idle.
|10. Columbia (2-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.