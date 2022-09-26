|Large school schools - 9/25
|1. Collinsville (11-1) was idle.
|2. Ladue (9-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (9-1) was idle.
|4. Belleville East (10-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-2) was idle.
|6. CBC (8-4) was idle.
|7. De Smet (6-3) was idle.
|8. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-2) was idle.
|9. Vianney (7-3) was idle.
|10. SLUH (8-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/25
|1. Althoff (13-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
|3. Bayless (9-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (8-2) was idle.
|5. Westminster (7-4) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (4-5) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (14-3) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (6-3) was idle.
|9. Columbia (10-4) was idle.
|10. Whitfield (5-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.