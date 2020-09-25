|Large school schools - 9/24
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (9-0) was idle.
|2. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|3. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (6-2) at Francis Howell North (1-4), 6 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (8-1) was idle.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-2) at Fort Zumwalt North (2-6), 7 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-2) at Perryville (4-1), 6:30 p.m.
|8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|9. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|10. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/24
|1. St. Dominic (9-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (6-1) vs. Duchesne (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
|5. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (4-4) vs. Seckman (5-2) at Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.
|7. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|9. St. Charles (6-3) vs. O'Fallon Christian (3-6), 5 p.m.
|10. Union (6-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
