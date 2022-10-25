|Large school schools - 10/24
|1. SLUH (18-4) was idle.
|2. De Smet (14-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (15-3) was idle.
|4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (16-7) lost to St. Dominic (12-9), 5-1.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (14-4) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-3) was idle.
|8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (18-3) was idle.
|10. Vianney (14-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/24
|1. Althoff (25-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (15-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (16-5) def. St. Charles West (9-12), 6-0.
|4. Orchard Farm (15-5) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (23-4) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (12-6) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
|9. Clayton (12-7) was idle.
|10. Priory (10-10) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.