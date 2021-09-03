 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/2
1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) at Oakville (0-1), 6 p.m.
2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.
3. Francis Howell Central (2-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-0), 4-3.
4. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0) lost to Mehlville (2-0), 1-0.
5. Edwardsville (4-0) at Alton (0-4), 6:30 p.m.
6. Triad (2-0) def. Granite City (4-1), 2-1.
7. Lindbergh (1-0) lost to CBC (0-0), 3-1.
8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
9. De Smet (2-1) def. Summit (2-1), 3-1.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) at Washington (1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/2
1. St. Dominic (2-0) def. Borgia (0-0), 4-0.
2. Whitfield (0-1) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (1-0) def. Winfield (0-0), 6-0.
4. MICDS (1-1) was idle.
5. John Burroughs (2-1) was idle.
6. Althoff (3-1) def. Centralia, Illinois (1-1), 8-0.
7. Union (0-1) at Waynesville, 5 p.m.
8. Mascoutah (3-1) was idle.
9. Priory (1-1) was idle.
10. Civic Memorial (4-0) def. Jacksonville, Illinois, 1-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

