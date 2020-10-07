 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/6
1. Fort Zumwalt South (13-0) vs. Francis Howell North (3-6), 6 p.m.
2. Summit (2-1) vs. Ladue (1-1), 6 p.m.
3. De Smet (2-1) at Chaminade (4-2), 4:15 p.m.
4. Francis Howell (7-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (10-2), 7:30 p.m.
5. Chaminade (4-2) vs. De Smet (2-1), 4:15 p.m.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-3) at Washington (6-8), 6:45 p.m.
7. Francis Howell Central (10-2) at Francis Howell (7-4), 7:30 p.m.
8. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-3) at Parkway South (2-1), 6 p.m.
9. Eureka (1-2) vs. Lindbergh (3-0), 6 p.m.
10. Seckman (8-3) vs. Fox (3-8), 6 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/6
1. St. Dominic (12-0) vs. CBC (0-4), 6 p.m.
2. Priory (3-0) was idle.
3. John Burroughs (3-0) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (9-2) vs. St. Charles West (5-5), 4:15 p.m.
5. St. Mary's (0-1) at SLUH (2-0), 4:30 p.m.
6. Westminster (2-1) at MICDS (1-3), 4:15 p.m.
7. St. Charles (8-4) vs. Warrenton (1-9), 5 p.m.
8. Union (11-2) at St. Clair (1-10), 5 p.m.
9. Clayton (2-2) vs. Parkway Central (1-2), 6 p.m.
10. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

