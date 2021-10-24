|Large school schools - 10/23
|1. SLUH (21-1) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (15-4) def. CBC (15-5), 1-0.
|3. CBC (15-5) lost to Chaminade (15-4), 1-0.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (18-3) was idle.
|5. Mehlville (14-2) def. Lindbergh (4-12), 2-0.
|6. Triad (21-0) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (19-3) def. Belleville East (8-12), 2-0.
|8. Francis Howell (17-4) def. Fort Zumwalt West (9-11), 3-2.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-4) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (15-4) lost to O'Fallon (14-6), 1-0.
|Small school schools - 10/23
|1. Althoff (22-4) was idle.
|2. MICDS (14-5) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (13-4) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (13-5) was idle.
|5. Westminster (14-5) lost to Ladue (18-4), 3-2.
|6. Whitfield (12-5) was idle.
|7. Orchard Farm (16-3) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (19-4) def. Mattoon, 7-1.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-8) was idle.
|10. Affton (16-4) was idle.