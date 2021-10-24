 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/23
1. SLUH (21-1) was idle.
2. Chaminade (15-4) def. CBC (15-5), 1-0.
3. CBC (15-5) lost to Chaminade (15-4), 1-0.
4. Fort Zumwalt South (18-3) was idle.
5. Mehlville (14-2) def. Lindbergh (4-12), 2-0.
6. Triad (21-0) was idle.
7. Collinsville (19-3) def. Belleville East (8-12), 2-0.
8. Francis Howell (17-4) def. Fort Zumwalt West (9-11), 3-2.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-4) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (15-4) lost to O'Fallon (14-6), 1-0.
Small school schools - 10/23
1. Althoff (22-4) was idle.
2. MICDS (14-5) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (13-4) was idle.
4. John Burroughs (13-5) was idle.
5. Westminster (14-5) lost to Ladue (18-4), 3-2.
6. Whitfield (12-5) was idle.
7. Orchard Farm (16-3) was idle.
8. Civic Memorial (19-4) def. Mattoon, 7-1.
9. Alton Marquette (11-8) was idle.
10. Affton (16-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

