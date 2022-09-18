|Large school schools - 9/17
|1. Ladue (8-2) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (8-1) was idle.
|3. Vianney (6-3) lost to De Smet (6-1), 4-1.
|4. Francis Howell Central (7-1) was idle.
|5. Belleville East (8-1) was idle.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-0) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (7-1) def. Priory (3-5), 2-0.
|8. De Smet (6-1) def. Vianney (6-3), 4-1.
|9. SLUH (5-3) lost to CBC (6-4), 4-1.
|10. CBC (6-4) def. SLUH (5-3), 4-1.
|Small school schools - 9/17
|1. Althoff (11-1) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (0-2), 11-0.
|2. John Burroughs (7-2) lost to Quincy Notre Dame, 2-1.
|3. St. Dominic (2-4) lost to Rock Bridge, 4-0.
|4. Civic Memorial (11-2) def. Carlinville (8-2), 7-0.
|5. Bayless (9-0) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (6-2) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (6-3) was idle.
|8. Westminster (6-2) was idle.
|9. Clayton (4-3) def. Jackson, 2-0.
|10. Columbia (6-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.