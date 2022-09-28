|Large school schools - 9/27
|1. Collinsville (11-2) lost to Chaminade (5-6), 2-1.
|2. Ladue (9-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (10-1) was idle.
|4. Belleville East (10-2) lost to Althoff (14-1), 3-2.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-3) was idle.
|6. CBC (9-5) def. Kirkwood (5-3), 5-2.
|7. De Smet (7-3) def. Lindbergh (6-4), 1-0.
|8. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-3) lost to Gateway Legacy Christian (4-1), 3-1.
|9. Vianney (8-3) def. Lafayette (7-5), 3-1.
|10. SLUH (9-3) def. Fort Zumwalt South (4-8), 4-0.
|Small school schools - 9/27
|1. Althoff (14-1) def. Belleville East (10-2), 3-2.
|2. John Burroughs (9-3) lost to Whitfield (6-2), 3-0.
|3. Bayless (10-1) def. Brentwood (5-5), 4-2.
|4. Orchard Farm (9-2) def. Warrenton (4-6), 8-0.
|5. Westminster (8-4) def. Principia (2-5), 3-2.
|6. St. Dominic (4-5) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (15-3) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (8-4) at Highland (2-11), 5:45 p.m.
|9. Columbia (11-4) tied Waterloo (5-8), 2-2.
|10. Whitfield (6-2) def. John Burroughs (9-3), 3-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.