 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/27
1. Collinsville (11-2) lost to Chaminade (5-6), 2-1.
2. Ladue (9-3) was idle.
3. Webster Groves (10-1) was idle.
4. Belleville East (10-2) lost to Althoff (14-1), 3-2.
5. Francis Howell Central (7-3) was idle.
6. CBC (9-5) def. Kirkwood (5-3), 5-2.
7. De Smet (7-3) def. Lindbergh (6-4), 1-0.
8. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-3) lost to Gateway Legacy Christian (4-1), 3-1.
9. Vianney (8-3) def. Lafayette (7-5), 3-1.
10. SLUH (9-3) def. Fort Zumwalt South (4-8), 4-0.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/27
1. Althoff (14-1) def. Belleville East (10-2), 3-2.
2. John Burroughs (9-3) lost to Whitfield (6-2), 3-0.
3. Bayless (10-1) def. Brentwood (5-5), 4-2.
4. Orchard Farm (9-2) def. Warrenton (4-6), 8-0.
5. Westminster (8-4) def. Principia (2-5), 3-2.
6. St. Dominic (4-5) was idle.
7. Civic Memorial (15-3) was idle.
8. Alton Marquette (8-4) at Highland (2-11), 5:45 p.m.
9. Columbia (11-4) tied Waterloo (5-8), 2-2.
10. Whitfield (6-2) def. John Burroughs (9-3), 3-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (9-1-1)22. Ladue (8-3)13. Webster Groves (8-1-2)74. Bellevi…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Ladue (8-1)22. Collinsville (7-1-1)13. Vianney (6-1-1)54. Francis Howell…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News