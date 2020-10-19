 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/18
1. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3) was idle.
2. De Smet (4-1) was idle.
3. Francis Howell Central (13-3) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (12-5) was idle.
5. Lindbergh (8-0) was idle.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4) was idle.
7. SLUH (4-2) was idle.
8. Marquette (4-2) was idle.
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-7) was idle.
10. Parkway North (5-1) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/18
1. St. Dominic (16-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (7-0) was idle.
3. Priory (5-3) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (12-2) was idle.
5. Union (15-3) was idle.
6. St. Charles (10-4) was idle.
7. St. Mary's (2-1) was idle.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. O'Fallon Christian (7-7) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

