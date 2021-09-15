 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/14
1. Francis Howell (6-1) def. Francis Howell Central (5-1), 6-2.
2. Fort Zumwalt South (4-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-2), 1-0.
3. Edwardsville (9-1) vs. O'Fallon (6-2), 6:30 p.m (postponed).
4. CBC (4-0) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (5-1) lost to Francis Howell (6-1), 6-2.
6. Oakville (2-2) at Parkway South (2-3), 6 p.m.
7. De Smet (2-2) was idle.
8. Mehlville (3-0) vs. Lindbergh (1-1), 7 p.m (postponed).
9. Ladue (6-0) vs. John Burroughs (5-1), 7 p.m (postponed).
10. Triad (6-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/14
1. St. Dominic (5-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (5-1) at Ladue (6-0), 7 p.m (postponed).
3. Althoff (7-3) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (6-0) def. North Point (1-2), 2-0.
5. Civic Memorial (9-0) def. Jerseyville (3-5), 7-2.
6. Whitfield (3-1) def. Lutheran South (1-4), 3-0.
7. MICDS (4-2) was idle.
8. Westminster (4-1) vs. Priory (1-4), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
9. Clayton (4-1) was idle.
10. Priory (1-4) at Westminster (4-1), 4:15 p.m (postponed).

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.



