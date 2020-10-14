 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 10/13
1. Fort Zumwalt South (15-2) at Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4), 6:30 p.m.
2. Chaminade (4-4) was idle.
3. Summit (3-3) at Marquette (4-2), 5 p.m.
4. De Smet (3-1) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (12-3) vs. Holt (4-9), 6 p.m.
6. Francis Howell (10-5) vs. Troy Buchanan (2-9), 7:30 p.m.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (15-2), 6:30 p.m.
8. Lindbergh (7-0) vs. Fox (3-11), 6 p.m.
9. SLUH (4-0) vs. CBC (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6) at Westminster (4-3), 4:30 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/13
1. St. Dominic (14-0) was idle.
2. Priory (4-2) at MICDS (2-3), 4:30 p.m.
3. John Burroughs (6-0) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (11-2) was idle.
5. Union (13-3) at Festus (6-7), 6:30 p.m.
6. St. Charles (9-4) at St. Charles West (5-7), 7 p.m.
7. Westminster (4-3) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6), 4:30 p.m.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. Affton (2-2) at Lutheran South (3-2), 4:15 p.m.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports