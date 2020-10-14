|Large school schools - 10/13
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (15-2) at Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4), 6:30 p.m.
|2. Chaminade (4-4) was idle.
|3. Summit (3-3) at Marquette (4-2), 5 p.m.
|4. De Smet (3-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (12-3) vs. Holt (4-9), 6 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell (10-5) vs. Troy Buchanan (2-9), 7:30 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (15-2), 6:30 p.m.
|8. Lindbergh (7-0) vs. Fox (3-11), 6 p.m.
|9. SLUH (4-0) vs. CBC (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6) at Westminster (4-3), 4:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/13
|1. St. Dominic (14-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (4-2) at MICDS (2-3), 4:30 p.m.
|3. John Burroughs (6-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (11-2) was idle.
|5. Union (13-3) at Festus (6-7), 6:30 p.m.
|6. St. Charles (9-4) at St. Charles West (5-7), 7 p.m.
|7. Westminster (4-3) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Affton (2-2) at Lutheran South (3-2), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
