|Large school schools - 8/31
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (3-0) was idle.
|3. Ladue (3-1) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (0-1) was idle.
|5. SLUH (2-0) was idle.
|6. CBC (1-2) was idle.
|7. Triad (1-2) was idle.
|8. Mehlville (1-0) was idle.
|9. Vianney (2-0) was idle.
|10. Oakville (1-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/31
|1. Althoff (2-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (0-1) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (3-0) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (0-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (1-1) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (1-1) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (5-0) was idle.
|9. Westminster (2-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (2-2) lost to Mascoutah (3-2), 2-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.