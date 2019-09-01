Subscribe for 99¢
Large Schools schools - 8/31
1. CBC (1-0) vs. Jefferson City, 3 p.m.
2. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
3. Vianney (0-0) was idle.
4. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
5. Collinsville (1-2) vs. Triad (3-0), 7 p.m.
6. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (1-0) vs. Glendale at SLUH, 12 a.m.
8. Edwardsville (2-1) vs. Marion at Belleville West, 4 p.m.
9. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
10. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.
Small Schools schools - 8/31
1. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
2. Gibault (0-1) was idle.
3. Columbia (1-1) vs. Granite City (0-2), 12 a.m.
4. Althoff (1-1) was idle.
5. Bayless (0-0) was idle.
6. St. Charles West (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
8. Priory (0-0) was idle.
9. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (0-0) was idle.
10. Father McGivney (3-0) vs. Carterville at Althoff, 6 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

