|Large Schools schools - 8/31
|1. CBC (1-0) vs. Jefferson City, 3 p.m.
|2. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|3. Vianney (0-0) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (1-2) vs. Triad (3-0), 7 p.m.
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (1-0) vs. Glendale at SLUH, 12 a.m.
|8. Edwardsville (2-1) vs. Marion at Belleville West, 4 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.
|Small Schools schools - 8/31
|1. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|2. Gibault (0-1) was idle.
|3. Columbia (1-1) vs. Granite City (0-2), 12 a.m.
|4. Althoff (1-1) was idle.
|5. Bayless (0-0) was idle.
|6. St. Charles West (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|8. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|9. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (0-0) was idle.
|10. Father McGivney (3-0) vs. Carterville at Althoff, 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.