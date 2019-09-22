|Large School schools - 9/21
|1. De Smet (6-0) at CBC (3-4), 7 p.m.
|2. Triad (11-0) vs. Alton (2-7), 1 p.m.
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (9-1) vs. Washington (3-4), 11 a.m.
|4. Edwardsville (11-3) vs. Normal Community West at SIU Edwardsville, 12:45 a.m.
|5. Chaminade (5-3) at Fort Zumwalt West (5-4), 11 a.m.
|6. Mehlville (4-1) was idle.
|7. Vianney (5-4) vs. SLUH (6-4) at CBC, 5 p.m.
|8. O'Fallon (7-1) was idle.
|9. Lindbergh (6-1) was idle.
|10. Kirkwood (4-1) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/21
|1. John Burroughs (8-0) vs. Bayless (7-2), 12 a.m.
|2. Summit (8-0) vs. Francis Howell (5-3), 10 a.m.
|3. Alton Marquette (9-2) was idle.
|4. St. Mary's (7-1) vs. Tolton Catholic, 12:30 a.m.
|5. Columbia (9-1) vs. Freeburg (4-8), 11 a.m.
|6. Waterloo (10-3) was idle.
|7. Union (6-1) was idle.
|8. Althoff (7-4) at Mount Vernon, Illinois (1-5), 1 p.m.
|9. Ladue (8-4) was idle.
|10. Mater Dei (8-3) vs. Granite City (1-9), 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.