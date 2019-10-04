|Large School schools - 10/3
|1. Summit (11-0) vs. Eureka (9-3), 6 p.m.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (13-1) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (11-3), 7 p.m.
|3. Chaminade (9-3) at Green Hope (N.C), 6 p.m.
|4. Triad (14-1) was idle.
|5. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
|6. Edwardsville (15-3) vs. Belleville West (5-9), 5 p.m.
|7. Kirkwood (11-1) vs. Vianney (6-9) at Soccer Park, 6 p.m.
|8. Eureka (9-3) at Summit (11-0), 6 p.m.
|9. Webster Groves (10-3) vs. Lindbergh (8-5) at Soccer Park, 6 p.m.
|10. Lafayette (10-3) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/3
|1. John Burroughs (11-0) was idle.
|2. Clayton (11-0) vs. Alton Marquette (12-3) at Soccer Park, 7:45 p.m.
|3. Alton Marquette (12-3) vs. Clayton (11-0) at Soccer Park, 7:45 p.m.
|4. St. Mary's (9-2) vs. Parkway South (5-7) at SLUH, 6 p.m.
|5. Orchard Farm (10-0) at Warrenton (1-11), 5:45 p.m.
|6. Columbia (11-4) was idle.
|7. Waterloo (13-3) vs. Timberland (4-6) at Soccer Park, 7:45 p.m.
|8. Union (8-3) at Pacific (8-4), 5 p.m.
|9. MICDS (10-3) was idle.
|10. Mater Dei (11-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.