|Large School schools - 10/1
|1. De Smet (7-2) was idle.
|2. Triad (13-1) vs. Clayton (10-0) at Soccer Park, 7:45 p.m.
|3. Summit (10-0) vs. Pattonville (8-6), 6 p.m.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (12-1) at Francis Howell North (2-7), 6 p.m.
|5. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
|6. Eureka (9-2) was idle.
|7. Chaminade (8-3) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (9-1) vs. Lindbergh (7-4) at Soccer Park, 6 p.m.
|9. Webster Groves (8-3) vs. Oakville (4-8) at Soccer Park, 6 p.m.
|10. Lafayette (9-3) vs. Parkway West (3-8), 6 p.m.
|Small School schools - 10/1
|1. John Burroughs (10-0) was idle.
|2. Clayton (10-0) vs. Triad (13-1) at Soccer Park, 7:45 p.m.
|3. Alton Marquette (12-2) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-5) at Waterloo, 6 p.m.
|4. St. Mary's (9-1) vs. Mehlville (4-3) at SLUH, 4 p.m.
|5. Columbia (11-3) vs. Timberland (4-5) at Soccer Park, 6 p.m.
|6. Waterloo (12-3) vs. Gibault (2-11), 7:30 p.m.
|7. Orchard Farm (9-0) at Winfield (1-13), 4 p.m.
|8. Union (8-2) vs. St. Clair (2-8), 5 p.m.
|9. MICDS (10-3) at Duchesne (2-9), 6:45 p.m.
|10. Mater Dei (11-5) at Father McGivney (10-6), 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.