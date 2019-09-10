Subscribe for 99¢
Large Schools schools - 9/9
1. CBC (3-1) was idle.
2. De Smet (2-0) was idle.
3. Vianney (2-1) was idle.
4. Chaminade (3-0) was idle.
5. Collinsville (2-4) was idle.
6. Fort Zumwalt South (4-0) at Francis Howell Central (3-2), 7 p.m.
7. Webster Groves (2-0) was idle.
8. Edwardsville (5-3) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (2-1) at Troy Buchanan (2-2), 6 p.m.
10. Parkway South (0-2) was idle.
Small Schools schools - 9/9
1. John Burroughs (3-0) was idle.
2. Gibault (0-4) was idle.
3. Columbia (3-1) was idle.
4. Althoff (4-2) vs. Centralia, Illinois (2-3), 5 p.m.
5. Bayless (3-1) vs. Maplewood-RH (0-4), 3:30 p.m.
6. St. Charles West (2-1) at Orchard Farm (2-0), 4:15 p.m.
7. St. Dominic (0-2) was idle.
8. Priory (2-1) was idle.
9. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (0-0) was idle.
10. Father McGivney (5-2) vs. Wesclin (0-3), 4:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

