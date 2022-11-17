Tradition-rich CBC stays the course in pursuit of 11th state soccer championship

TOWN AND COUNTRY — At least one thing is for certain about longtime CBC boys soccer coach Terry Michler: He’s bluntly honest. Ask him a question and it will be answered openly and directly.

Heck, on many occasions a question isn’t even necessary. Consider Michler’s recent assessment of his Cadets (16-9), who will tackle St. Dominic (18-8-2) in the semifinals of the Class 4 state tournament at 4 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.

“I asked the kids at the end of the game: ‘Do you think anybody put any money on us during the year to be in this spot right now?’ ” Michler said Saturday after the Cadets defeated visiting Lindbergh 1-0 in the quarterfinals. “We started off the season and we would win one, lose one. Then we won a bunch in a row and lost a bunch in a row.

“I always said, all through the good and the bad, ‘We’re as good as anybody and can beat anybody, and we can be as bad as anybody and lose to anybody.’ We were a Jekyll and Hyde team throughout the year. It was just a matter of where they wanted to fall. After it was all said and done, they didn’t want to be losers. We’re going into the final four with nine losses. That’s very unusual. But we’ve got a team that can win it all. That’s the irony of it.”

The Cadets, shooting for their 11th state championship and their 10th under Michler, have won six in a row, the last four coming on one-goal decisions. They also are ending a two-year absence of Metro Catholic Conference teams from the state's final four since De Smet's title in 2019, the last for an area team in the state's highest classification.

CBC seemed to be on the right trajectory when it defeated host Fort Zumwalt South 4-1 on Sept. 22 to lift its record to 8-4. Then came five losses in the next seven games, including four in a row to De Smet, Francis Howell North, Edwardsville and SLUH. The Cadets’ quality start was wiped out and they were just one game above .500 at 10-9.

That’s when the fun began. CBC closed the regular season with wins over Vianney and Timberland, ousted Priory, Kirkwood and De Smet to win the District 2 title, then clipped Lindbergh on a first-half goal by junior defender Matt Garrone to advance to the semifinals.

“At the beginning of the season, we all knew we had the group of players to make a very good run,” Garrone said. “That didn’t end up happening in the middle of the season. We were struggling a bit. We couldn’t find our groove. But when it came time, we started playing well. Now we’re playing as a team and we’re figuring out how to win this late, with all the pressure that we have on us.”

The school’s first state championship came in 1968 as Lyndon B. Johnson completed the final weeks of his administration. Since then, Michler has guided the Cadets to titles in 2018, 2016, 2012, 2009, 2005, 2004, 1988, 1984 and 1983. They also have finished as runner-up six times and in third place five times.

Another Cadets junior, midfielder JD Brewster, said Michler makes sure his players are aware of the history of excellence that was established so very many years ago.

“He told us (about the) CBC standard, and we’re trying to hold up that standard,” Brewster said. “He gave us the whole number (of state championships), all the historic stats and all the greatness that comes with this program.

“We didn’t want to be at the bottom of that. We wanted to make something happen, make something out of this season. Coming into this, we knew we had a lot of talent. We had a lot returning from last year. I think we knew we had the potential to make a deep run like we are now.”

Michler said the current edition of the Cadets reminds him of the one in 2016. That year, CBC dropped three in a row and four of five entering the postseason.

“No one would have given us a chance to do anything,” he said. “Then we won six games in a row and the championship. It’s now that matters. It’s now that counts. We live for the moment. Based on the last couple of games, we’re ready to play. Bring anybody on. We’ll be ready to play. We can be better than we were (Saturday).”

The key game in the playoffs thus far came against Priory in the first round of the district, a hard-fought 3-2 victory in overtime Oct. 29 at Lafayette.

“The Priory game was a big wakeup,” Michler said. “We had every reason not to win that game, but we did. After that, we started to come around and bought into a few things. More importantly, they bought into a belief in themselves, and now they’re really playing well.”

The same could be said of St. Dominic. The Crusaders, guided by veteran coach Greg Koehler, are on an eight-game winning streak and will be out to avenge a 3-2 loss to visiting CBC on Sept. 29 that dropped their record to 5-6-2.

“We played them back in late September and we went up 3-0,” Garrone said. “Then they got two late goals because we couldn’t find another one and we were just sitting back a little bit. I know we will not be able to go up 3-0. It’s going to be a very tough game. They’re going to be a different team and they’re going to come out way better (than last time).”

Brewster, who was injured and didn’t play in the first meeting against St. Dominic, predicts it will come down to toughness.

“They’re a really good team, a good program. They always have been,” Brewster said. “I’m looking forward to playing them. It’s exciting. Every game is going to be a dogfight. It’s just a matter of who’s the bigger dog. We have these ‘dogfight’ shirts. If there’s a dogfight, be the biggest dog in the fight. That’s been our motto this year.”

CBC always plays a demanding schedule, with the eye on the November prize. It’s now, Michler said, when tough times during the regular season can pay off the most.

“I want us to play well every game, but I do believe this: Every game prepares you for the last game. That’s true even in losses,” Michler said. “We had a really tough schedule to get through and we had our ups and downs. At the end of the day, we took something from every one of those games and we were better because of it. There are teams that have had unbelievable records, but they didn’t play anybody. They get to the end of the year and they get in a competitive game and they don’t have enough to get through it.

“It’s not about playing pretty right now. It’s finding a way to save the game and winning it. (St. Dominic) will be a tough game. It will go right to the end of the wire. We’ll just have to find a way to make it work for us.”