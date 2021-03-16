Triad blanks Highland to open Mississippi Valley Conference action

TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer field during Eli Kraabel's first three seasons playing for the Knights.

It was almost fun for the standout forward to try to guess the trajectory.

On Tuesday though, Kraabel said not having to guess was better.

Kraabel scored on a first-minute penalty kick and Triad cruised to a 4-0 victory over Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys soccer game at Triad High School.

"It's great to set the tone for the rest of the season," Kraabel said.

In the opening minute, Kraabel burst through Highland's defense for a long pass on Triad's turf that was installed in the spring of 2020.

Not having to guess where the ball would skip helped as Kraabel made his run, and he in the right place for the pass before being dragged down in the box and rewarded with the penalty kick.

"On turf, you can always judge the ball a little bit better," Kraabel said. "It was easy to read where it goes."