Triad falls to Boylan in Class 2A title game on late penalty kick

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Coming up with a tougher way to lose a state championship game would be nearly impossible.
Triad and Rockford Boylan were locked in a scoreless tie Saturday in the final minute of the Illinois Class 2A boys soccer state final when a foul called against Triad at the upper right edge of its penalty box proved decisive.
Boylan was awarded a penalty kick with 44.6 seconds left in the game. And after shooter Jack Bonavia’s first make had to be reshot due to an offensive encroachment call, Bonavia put away his second attempt as well to give the Titans a 1-0 victory.
“That goes deep in your guts to lose a game like that,” said Triad coach Jim Jackson, whose team was seeking the school’s first boys soccer title after placing third in 2009 and 2019. “From where I am I can’t tell, but our kids were pointing outside (the box where the foul occurred). That’s a judgment call. But to lose a game with 44 seconds left. ...
“What a battle. The two best teams in the state toe to toe going at it, and to end it like that and then to rekick (the PK) because of encroachment (an offensive player behind the shooter stepping into the box). Unfortunately it’s the rule that the kid gets a rekick, but the kid hit two beautiful shots.”
Triad goalkeeper David DuPont was brilliant all game. His first half was highlighted by a great diving swat wide of a 22-yard free kick by Boylan (27-1) just 2:15 before halftime.
Then in a 65-second span late in the match, he first smothered an 8-yard Boylan breakaway shot, then made a leaping deflection over the crossbar of a high drive with 3:10 left in the game.
“David’s an all-state keeper,” Jackson said, “and the guy put the first (PK) where no goalie in the world can stop it (upper right corner). And the second one was almost as good.”
Triad standout defender Roger Weber was stride for stride with Boylan’s Taylor Sowell when the foul and penalty kick were ruled.
“I didn't even try to foul him,” Weber said. “I just tried to get my body in front, and I don’t know if I pushed him too hard. But I didn’t think it was in the box. Nobody on the team thinks it was in the box.”
Triad (25-1-1) had a man advantage for the final 19:11 of the game because of a red card to a Titans player for a hard foul on Triad's Jake Stewart.
But after the red card, Triad’s chances into a strong wind on a Trent Cissell shot wide, two corner kicks and two free kicks (a Cameron Ramirez 17-yarder headed away, then a Weber high 45-yarder grabbed just below the crossbar) were all thwarted.
“It’s meant a lot playing here,” Weber said. “We’ve been training to go to state ever since August or even June. We’ve been working hard together.
“Our goal was to win first place, but when something like that (PK call) happens it’s kind of rough for everybody.”
But the impact of a 62-5-5 record the last three years and this year’s breakthrough to the final still have been memorable.
“It’s the best team in the history of Triad soccer,” Jackson said. “We have a great girls program, and these boys have to endure the pressure from how much success we’ve had with the girls. And to have a season like this and have a chance to win a state championship, this is unbelievable for our program.
“Unfortunately we lose 11 seniors, with an all-state keeper and all-state midfielder (Jake Ellis) and Roger Weber, who should have been an all-state back. We have Stewy coming back and some really talented players, but unfortunately those (11) kids graduate. And they’re better kids than soccer players.
“Practice was fun, games were fun. We had a helluva season. What a group of kids.”