Triad falls to Boylan in Class 2A title game on late penalty kick

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Coming up with a tougher way to lose a state championship game would be nearly impossible.

Triad and Rockford Boylan were locked in a scoreless tie Saturday in the final minute of the Illinois Class 2A boys soccer state final when a foul called against Triad at the upper right edge of its penalty box proved decisive.

Boylan was awarded a penalty kick with 44.6 seconds left in the game. And after shooter Jack Bonavia’s first make had to be reshot due to an offensive encroachment call, Bonavia put away his second attempt as well to give the Titans a 1-0 victory.

“That goes deep in your guts to lose a game like that,” said Triad coach Jim Jackson, whose team was seeking the school’s first boys soccer title after placing third in 2009 and 2019. “From where I am I can’t tell, but our kids were pointing outside (the box where the foul occurred). That’s a judgment call. But to lose a game with 44 seconds left. ...

“What a battle. The two best teams in the state toe to toe going at it, and to end it like that and then to rekick (the PK) because of encroachment (an offensive player behind the shooter stepping into the box). Unfortunately it’s the rule that the kid gets a rekick, but the kid hit two beautiful shots.”