Triad makes one goal stand up against Mascoutah in key MVC game

"It was a good test. It was a little nerve-racking toward the end."

Triad coach Jim Jackson breathed a sigh of relief and was grateful for the strong showing by his team's defense, which was stretched on many occasions by the energetic play of Mascoutah senior forward Caleb Slago.

Showing off his speed and foot skills on every run down the field, Slago clearly was in no mood to be denied. But the Triad defense, led by senior Roger Weber, made play after play to frustrate every Mascoutah scoring opportunity.

"We didn't play with the poise we've been playing with all year," Jackson said. "I don't know if you want to call it panic. We weren't crisp tonight. (Slago) is a good player. He had a couple of chances where we gave up balls and he was ready to pounce on them.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy. You're going to have games like this. But we didn't give up a goal and we scored a goal, and we still won. Those four guys — Roger, Luke (Beeman), Sam (Beeman) and Stewie (Stewart) — have played so well in the back."

Senior Brayden Tonn had the shutout in goal.

Mascoutah lost to Triad 4-0 in the teams' first meeting Sept. 9 in Troy. Even though it's been since 2017 since Mascoutah has beaten Triad, the gap is getting smaller.