Triad passes biggest test by edging Urbana in PKs, returns to Class 2A state tournament

CHATHAM, Ill. — Gibson Hunt twirled the ball and watched as it rolled to the right Tuesday night.

The sophomore for the Triad boys soccer team replaced the ball on the ground and frowned as he watched it move to the left.

"It was such a choppy place," Hunt said. "I wanted to set the ball up right. I didn't want to put it in the ditch."

As the ball settled in, Hunt's mind started to think about how he would celebrate. The shot going in was a foregone conclusion in his mind.

"I knew it was going in before I took it," Hunt said.

Hunt's attempt sailed past the outstretched fingers of Urbana's goalkeeper, sending Triad to the Class 2A state semifinals with a 1-0 win in penalty kicks — including 3-1 in the tiebreaker — in the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional at Chatham Glenwood High School.

Triad (24-0-1) advanced to face Grayslake Central (14-6-2) at 1 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates in the first Class 2A semifinal game.

It's the second consecutive state semifinal appearance for coach Jim Jackson's program. The Knights finished third in 2019 and no state tournament was conducted last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.