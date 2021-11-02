Triad passes biggest test by edging Urbana in PKs, returns to Class 2A state tournament

CHATHAM, Ill. — Gibson Hunt twirled the ball and watched as it rolled to the right Tuesday night.
The sophomore for the Triad boys soccer team replaced the ball on the ground and frowned as he watched it move to the left.
"It was such a choppy place," Hunt said. "I wanted to set the ball up right. I didn't want to put it in the ditch."
As the ball settled in, Hunt's mind started to think about how he would celebrate. The shot going in was a foregone conclusion in his mind.
"I knew it was going in before I took it," Hunt said.
Hunt's attempt sailed past the outstretched fingers of Urbana's goalkeeper, sending Triad to the Class 2A state semifinals with a 1-0 win in penalty kicks — including 3-1 in the tiebreaker — in the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional at Chatham Glenwood High School.
Triad (24-0-1) advanced to face Grayslake Central (14-6-2) at 1 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates in the first Class 2A semifinal game.
It's the second consecutive state semifinal appearance for coach Jim Jackson's program. The Knights finished third in 2019 and no state tournament was conducted last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The last four years, this program has really progressed," Jackson said. "It's just a testament to the coaching staff and the kids who worked really hard. We talked about doing this in the spring. We wanted to do this. We somehow, someway got back. It's gratifying as a coach."
After 100 minutes of play — 80 in regulation, 20 in overtime — the two undefeated teams traded blow after blow, without either team breaking through on the scoreboard. That set up the showdown in penalty kicks to decide which team kept its championship hopes alive.
Triad senior goalkeeper David DuPont saved the first attempt before Urbana (19-1-1) scored on its second shot. Triad junior Jake Stewart buried his shot in the second round for a 1-1 tie.
DuPont saved a second shot and senior Cameron Ramirez gave the Knights a lead by scoring in the third round. A missed Urbana shot in the fourth round set up Hunt's heroics.
"There was nothing going through my mind," Hunt said. "My mind was blank."
Hunt's successful penalty gave Triad an insurmountable 3-1 edge and a victory
"He planted a beauty of a goal," Jackson said. "That was awesome."
Having DuPont save two shots in penalty kicks as well as three saves in regulation and overtime didn't hurt.
"We know that David is one of the best in the state and he showed it," Jackson said.
DuPont recorded his eighth solo shutout on the season.
"Urbana is no question the toughest opponent we've seen all year," DuPont said. "They gave us a game. Usually, we're full-pressed and on the other team the whole game, but not tonight. Urbana gave us such a good game."
Triad outshot Urbana 11-5 in the 100-minute game.
The Knights are in the state semifinals for the third time in program history and shooting for their first title. Urbana finished second in 2012 in its last state tournament appearance.
"They're a really good team, I expect them to win the state championship," Urbana coach James Barkley said of Triad. "I'm proud of our guys and the whole community is proud of them."