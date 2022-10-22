Triad rallies past Alton Marquette down stretch for 2A regional title

TROY, Ill. — In the hallway, you'd never guess the fiery orator that lives inside Tobey Suter.

But the Triad senior boys soccer standout definitely lets that side of him show on the pitch.

"I'm one of the captains, I have to be," Suter said. "They're my family. I've been with a lot of these guys for 10 years. We do bonding and we're just a family."

On Saturday afternoon, Suter let his words speak as loud as his play and helped the Knights rally for a 4-2 victory over Alton Marquette in the Class 2A Triad Regional final.

It's the third successive regional title for the Knights and the fifth total under coach Jim Jackson.

"It feels amazing," Triad senior goalkeeper Max Rader said. "Senior year, another plaque, but it's just one game at a time."

Triad (18-3), the No. 9 ranked large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, will play Waterloo (10-12-2) in a Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Bethalto.

Mascoutah (12-8-1) will square off with Civic Memorial (23-4) in the other sectional semifinal.

"I've been at Triad for 22 years and nobody talked about the (Mississippi) Valley (Conference) back then," Jackson said. "(An all MVC sectional), that would be cool."

Triad got on the board about as quick as it could, 18 seconds into the game, when junior Wyatt Suter scored for a 1-0 lead. But Triad's offense began to sputter as it faced Alton Marquette's defense and a blustery headwind.

Despite beating Alton Marquette 6-1 earlier this season, Triad knew this meeting would be different.

"Playoffs are so different compared to the regular season," Rader said. "They're a great team. They gave it to us and gave us a great game. They're a great game."

Alton Marquette (17-6) grabbed momentum in the last part of the first half and carried it through the second half.

Senior Myles Paniagua and sophomore Jude Keller scored within minutes of each other to give the Explorers a 2-1 lead with less than 20 minutes to go in the game.

"After they scored those two goals, we realized that if we didn't score, our season was over," Rader said.

Jackson said: "It kicked in I guess that they wanted to play next week. The kids kept fighting. I couldn't be prouder."

Tobey Suter got the equalizer with 15 minutes left in regulation before junior Porter Reynolds found the back of the net a few minutes later to give the Knights the lead for good at 3-2.

"We (played) the state runner-up toe to toe," Alton Marquette coach Brian Hoener said. "Very disappointed in the results, would have loved to get out of here with a win, but proud of the effort."

Knights sophomore Lance Stauffer scored an insurance goal in the 80th minute.

The Explorers class graduated after helping the program to 53 wins in the past four years.