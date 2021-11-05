Triad tops Grayslake Central, moves into first state final

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A little improvisation helped seal Triad’s first appearance in the Illinois Class 2A boys soccer state championship game.
With Triad leading Grayslake Central by a goal Friday with five minutes left in a state semifinal, Knights senior center midfielder Jake Ellis was tripped on a run upfield.
That foul resulted in a red card ejection for the Rams, and set up a beautiful win-clinching play for Triad (25-0-1).
Gibson Hunt’s ensuing 40-yard free kick produced a short pass to Ellis cutting up the middle. Ellis’ upper left drive found net for the eventual deciding goal in Triad’s 2-1 win.
The Knights advanced to play Rockford Boylan (26-1-0) in the state final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I saw that big gap in the middle,” said Ellis, who has 25 goals this season. “I kind of locked eyes with (Hunt) and hoped he would play it to me and he did. It was a great ball.
“I’m so happy my teammate saw that. It was a brilliant pass from him as well.”
Triad’s first goal in the 21st minute of play also was a great hustling effort.
An offensive zone win sprung Tobey Suter in on left wing for a low 12-yard drive inside the left post and a 1-0 Knights’ advantage.
“There were four or five players right there,” Suter said of his 16th goal, “and I think Ellis got a touch on to space. I touched around my man and just had to pick a corner.”
Triad reached state for just the third time in school history, with the previous two trips ending in third-place finishes in 2009 and 2019.
“It feels like we have something to avenge,” Ellis said. “We were up on the team in ’19 (as sophomores) and our hopes were to make history for Triad. Now it’s going to be this year.”
Grayslake Central (14-7-2) scored with 2:41 left to end Triad’s five-game shutout streak in the playoffs.
But it was another great defensive effort for the Knights, particularly containing Rams star Daniel Marynevych, who had 20 goals in 17 games this fall.
Triad coach Jim Jackson said the plan was for senior defender Roger Weber to tightly mark Marynevych.
“We knew (Marynevych) was a good player with his stats and watching him on film,” Triad coach Jim Jackson said. “We knew if we put Roger on (Marynevych) we’d have a good chance of winning this game. I thought overall he did a really good job of keeping him contained most of the game.”
Trent Cissell and Ellis had quality first-half chances denied on saves in the six minutes before Suter’s goal.
Despite playing into the wind the first 40 minutes, Triad led 1-0 at halftime and limited even decent chances for Grayslake in that time.
“You definitely cope with (the wind),” Suter said. “We did what we had to to keep the ball on the ground and possess it. Then in the second half with the wind, it was time to go.”