Triad tops Grayslake Central, moves into first state final

“There were four or five players right there,” Suter said of his 16th goal, “and I think Ellis got a touch on to space. I touched around my man and just had to pick a corner.”

Triad reached state for just the third time in school history, with the previous two trips ending in third-place finishes in 2009 and 2019.

“It feels like we have something to avenge,” Ellis said. “We were up on the team in ’19 (as sophomores) and our hopes were to make history for Triad. Now it’s going to be this year.”

Grayslake Central (14-7-2) scored with 2:41 left to end Triad’s five-game shutout streak in the playoffs.

But it was another great defensive effort for the Knights, particularly containing Rams star Daniel Marynevych, who had 20 goals in 17 games this fall.

Triad coach Jim Jackson said the plan was for senior defender Roger Weber to tightly mark Marynevych.

“We knew (Marynevych) was a good player with his stats and watching him on film,” Triad coach Jim Jackson said. “We knew if we put Roger on (Marynevych) we’d have a good chance of winning this game. I thought overall he did a really good job of keeping him contained most of the game.”