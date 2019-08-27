|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2019
|Large Schoolss
|Last Week
|1. CBC (0-0)
|NR
|2. De Smet (0-0)
|NR
|3. Vianney (0-0)
|NR
|4. Chaminade (0-0)
|NR
|5. Collinsville (0-1)
|NR
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)
|NR
|7. Webster Groves (0-0)
|NR
|8. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|9. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|10. Parkway South (0-0)
|NR
|Small Schoolss
|Last Week
|1. John Burroughs (0-0)
|NR
|2. Gibault (0-0-1)
|NR
|3. Columbia (0-0-1)
|NR
|4. Althoff (0-0)
|NR
|5. Bayless (0-0)
|NR
|6. St. Charles West (0-0)
|NR
|7. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|8. Priory (0-0)
|NR
|9. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (0-0)
|NR
|10. Father McGivney (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked