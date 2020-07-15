Varsity Soccer Showcase provides hopeful tuneup for boys programs, belated hurrah for girls teams

Zach Walton is cautiously optimistic as uncertainty surrounds the possibility of high school sports being played this fall.
The Jackson High boys soccer coach, Walton has taken every step necessary to ensure his players' safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus canceled offseason workouts in the spring and has limited them this summer. But Walton and Jackson's players are ready to take a leap toward a safe return to play, beginning with a 128-mile trek to compete Thursday through Saturday at the Varsity Soccer Showcase in O’Fallon, Missouri.
Jackson is one of 35 high school programs — including Perryville, Sikeston, Helias, Capital City and Jefferson City from outside the Metro area — scheduled to descend on the Missouri Rush Soccer Complex for the 11th annual event as teams across the state begin to get back on the pitch.
"We're excited to come up there and get a chance to play," Walton said. "You never know what the fall's going to bring. This may be our only tournament this year. We want to get up there and see how we look and figure some things out. We want to keep the boys as safe as we can.
"We've had a couple of open field workouts outside the last couple of weeks. This is (the biggest thing) we'll do as a team this summer."
The scaled-down tournament features 18 girls teams, including Jackson, for the first time in several years.
It will give female soccer players who lost their senior spring season a chance to play for their schools one last time.
“I really think it gives them closure to play in front of friends and family,” Fort Zumwalt South boys soccer coach and event co-chairman Jim Layne said. “It is something that will be important to a lot of players if they never play competitively again. Over past 11 years we’ve had a lot of positive input about how much everyone has enjoyed the event. We just wanted to give them something to remember.”
Monday, Aug. 10 is the first official day of practice for fall programs in Missouri with games scheduled to begin two weeks later Aug. 24.
Following the cancellation of the spring sports season, Layne and fellow chairman Andy Delehaunty said it was important to go ahead with the showcase as scheduled, even under unprecedented circumstances.
“We did mainly a boys event for the past seven or eight years because interest died out (for the girls),” Layne said. “With the cancellation of the girls season, we really wanted to give the girls teams something.”
The showcase, which begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and concludes at 6 p.m. Saturday, consists of a 50-game schedule. Each game will be limited to 35-minute halves and contests will start every 2.5 hours to help limit the number of people on the premises.
Area teams competing include Fort Zumwalt East, Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt South, Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Incarnate Word, Lindbergh, O'Fallon Christian, Pattonville, Union and Webster Groves.
Showcase officials are implementing COVID-19 guidelines for participating squads. Players and coaches must remain in their cars until 30 minutes prior to game time, kick-ins will be used instead of throw-ins and benches and balls will be sanitized between games.
Parents and guardians are being asked to check the temperature of players before games. Players also must use their own labeled water bottle and have a unique designated area to put any additional equipment at a reasonable distance.
Spectators will be allowed at the event but are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks and sit with family only.
A full list of preventative COVID-19 guidelines for the event can be found here.
“Given what’s happened and what will be for the foreseeable future, we need everybody’s helps with all the different measures and guidelines set forth by the CDC and by the county,” Layne said. “We will have signs posted all over the park. If people are going to sit with family, that’s fine. We’re asking coaches and players to keep a safe distance. If we see something, we’ll bring it to their attention. The last thing you want is for someone to get sick. We want to be able to let the kids get out and play and be able to enjoy some summer soccer.”
