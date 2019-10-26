COLUMBIA, ILL. – As if Columbia senior goalkeeper Alec Venhaus needed any reason to be fired up Saturday, he got one.
Venhaus said that the Eagles 2-0 win over Mount Carmel provided a bit of payback for a perceived slight. The payback pushes Columbia into the Class 1A Breese Mater Dei Super-sectional against Alton Marquette at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The slight toward Venhaus came during the Sectional semifinal round Tuesday after Mount Carmel's win over Father McGivney and prior to Columbia's game when his jersey went missing and was, subsequently, found on the Aces' team bus, Venhaus said.
“They took my jersey, my captain's band and my (shin) guards before the last game,” Venhaus said. “I had to use Trey Hemminghaus' shirt (jersey) in the first half. In my mind, I was ready to come out and show them who was boss, you know?”
Columbia coach Jason Mathenia said what he felt was a simple mistake did have its affect.
“Inadvertently, yes it did (fire the team up),” Mathenia said. “I truly believe it was an accidental situation. I believe that wholeheartedly. But to these guys, that hit them a little hard.”
Venhaus showed Mount Carmel with a handful of key saves to help the Eagles (16-4-4, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) soar.
He made a dazzling first-half save but the one he made with 14 left to play, stopping Mount Carmel's Rayce Loudermilk from point-blank range, proved key.
“They had the one huge opportunity in the first half and Alec made a big-time save,” Mathenia said. “It was right after we were denied an opportunity. In the second half, it was a huge (save) opportunity.”
With the defense on lock down, all Columbia had to do was find the back of the net.
Enter junior midfielder Tate Schilling.
Schilling knocked the ball in off a corner kick by junior midfielder Aaron Rahn with 19 minutes, 48 seconds left to play to take the lead over Mount Carmel (18-1-1).
“I just found a spot in the box and I just got a piece of it,” Schilling said. “It went in. The weather didn't help but we just fought through it and kept going.”
Columbia got a piece of superfluous insurance when junior midfielder Jonah James scored with five seconds to play.
Mathenia said he was leased with the way the team, from the finishes to the way Venhaus – who won the game in goal, and the defense played – was exceptional.
“We talked at halftime that we just had to keep going, keep battling at them,” Mathenia said. “We wanted to stay strong defensively and not give them the opportunities. I was happy with how they guys did. We just kept going at them because we knew we were going to get the opportunities.”
The win means that Columbia will next play Marquette for the third time this season.
The teams tied 1-1 at Gordon-Moore Park Sept. 2 before Marquette came away with the 3-2 win Sept. 30 at the Soccer Park as part of the CYC Tournament.
“Every time we've played, it's been battles back and forth for years,” Mathenia said. “I'm looking forward to this one. I'm very excited and looking forward to Tuesday night.”
Columbia will be seeking