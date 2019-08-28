Waterloo's Brennan Lacroix (left) and Gibault's Carlos Simoni fight for the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Mason Springer (left) and Gibault's Spencer Biske fight for possession. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Hayden Reese (left) and Gibault's Helio Neto Franca jostle each other as they go for the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Hayden Reese (left) takes a shot on goal as Gibault's Nate Janson deflects the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo teammates Tyler Toms (left) and Dalton Blanchard almost collided as Toms went up for a header. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo goalkeeper Sam Ward chases after a ball shot across the mouth of the goal. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gibault goalkeeper Connor Olson (left) leaps to catch a shot on goal as Waterloo's Dalton Blanchard crashes in. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Eli Gardner reacts after scoring the second goal of the game against Gibault. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gibault goalkeeper Connor Olson knocks away a Waterloo shot on goal in the second half. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Brennan Lacroix (left) and Gibault's Carlos Simoni fight for the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo's Mason Springer (left) and Gibault's Spencer Biske fight for possession. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo's Hayden Reese (left) and Gibault's Helio Neto Franca jostle each other as they go for the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo goalkeeper Sam Ward scoops up a Waterloo shot on goal. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo's Hayden Reese (left) takes a shot on goal as Gibault's Nate Janson deflects the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo's Dalton Blanchard heads the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo teammates Tyler Toms (left) and Dalton Blanchard almost collided as Toms went up for a header. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo goalkeeper Sam Ward chases after a ball shot across the mouth of the goal. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Gibault goalkeeper Connor Olson (left) leaps to catch a shot on goal as Waterloo's Dalton Blanchard crashes in. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Waterloo's Eli Gardner reacts after scoring the second goal of the game against Gibault. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Gibault's Mitchell Kohnz (left) and Waterloo's Jake Cooling fight for the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Gibault's Mitchell Kohnz (left) and Waterloo's Alec Arterburn vie for the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Gibault goalkeeper Connor Olson knocks away a Waterloo shot on goal in the second half. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Gibault's Nate Janson (left) and Waterloo's Hayden Reese vie for the ball. Gibault played a boys soccer game at Waterloo on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WATERLOO• A rivalry victory Wednesday gave the Waterloo High boys soccer team a reason to smile after a tough few days.
Mason Springer and Eli Gardner scored one goal in each half, both off assists from Hayden Reese, as the Bulldogs beat Gibault 2-0 at home.
The Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Hawks (0-1, No. 2 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings) for only the third time in 20 years and for the first time since 2015.
“This is very special,” Gardner said. “It feels good to get back at them. It feels so good.”
Gibault owns a 14-3-2 advantage against Waterloo since 1999. Waterloo's other victory in the last 20 seasons came in 2000, and the rivals tied in both 2013 and 2016.
The entire town has been mourning Friday's shooting death of Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins, who was a graduate of the Waterloo High.
Bulldogs coach Chad Holden also said the program had a player who was injured over the weekend in an off-the-field incident.
“I think once they come on this field, they get to put that away for a while," Holden said. "For 80 minutes, they put it away and play soccer.”
Gardner, a senior, scored Waterloo's second goal in the 49th minute on a perfect ball from Reese.
He said the chance to get a respite and play for something meaningful at the same time is special.
“The things going on give us more than one reason to fight,” Gardner said. “It's sad, but it is something that happens that everyone has to deal with. Those reasons are why we continue to fight.”
The game's opening goal came eight minutes in when Reese sent a cross into the Gibault penalty area, where Mason Springer slammed home a shot.
Springer said he was impressed by the Reese's play throughout the game.
“He really deserves a lot of credit,” Springer said. “He worked hard all game and made some big plays for us. Really impressive stuff.”
Senior goalkeeper Sam Ward made five saves in the shutout victory for Waterloo.
That included a pair of point-blank saves on Gibault's Spencer Biske and Gerard Cerezalez-Polaino.
“We're pretty new to each other,” Hawks coach Darryn Haudrich said. “I have two guys who are back and the other nine are new, so we have to make adjustments and get used to playing together. It's going to take a little time.”
Holden said that the win, coupled with a 1-0 win Tuesday at Belleville East, shows Waterloo's capabilities.
“We have a very competitive team and our goal is to get better and better each game,” Holden said. “We're only two games in, but we've played two quality opponents and have come out on top. That's something to build on.”
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
Gibault at Waterloo Boys Soccer
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.