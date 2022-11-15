Watkins-Wedel embodies confidence under pressure that exemplifies Whitfield

The journey to three consecutive state semifinals has been chock-full of memorable moments for the Whitfield boys soccer team.

The Warriors unleashed a surprising, goal-scoring frenzy to power through the 2020 playoffs and produced a pair of dramatic overtime victories to reach the final four this season.

But if there is a signature moment during this impressive three-year run, it may be the rapid sequence of saves goalkeeper Jude Watkins-Wedel made during the 2021 district championship game against Westminster that saved the season for Whitfield.

“He made four or five saves point blank, right in a row,” Whitfield coach Charlie Noonan said. “We don’t win that Westminster game in the district final without Jude.”

Watkins-Wedel, a three-year starting goalkeeper, embodies the never-give-in attitude of Whitfield. The Warriors are 9-2 this season in one-goal games, including an overtime victory over Ladue in the district championship game and an overtime triumph over Fort Zumwalt East in a state quarterfinal.

Whitfield (18-3), the defending Class 2 champion, will face Webster Groves (19-3-3) in a Class 3 semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.

The Warriors are 11-0 in semifinal matches in program history.

Webster Groves, which won consecutive Class 3 state titles in 2014 and 2015, will play in the semifinal round for the third time in the last five seasons.

Kansas City East (19-2-1) faces Glendale (24-4) in the other Class 3 semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The Class 3 championship game is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Soccer Park.

The excellence of Watkins-Wedel, who earned all-state honors as a junior, has allowed Whitfield the freedom to showcase the talents of each player.

“Jude is kind of our engine, to be honest,” Noonan said. “He just demands the box back there, and his presence allows us to play the shape and style that we do, and that’s big for us.”

When Watkins-Wedel was in elementary school, he joined a Catholic Youth Council (CYC) soccer team where a coach suggested he try the goalie position.

“I started to realize that I had a natural instinct with the reaction times, and I really enjoyed it,” Watkins-Wedel said.

He went 5-0 with a save percentage of .811 as a freshman backup goalie on the Whitfield varsity team before earning the starting goalkeeper duties as a sophomore.

After Whitfield slogged to a 3-6 record to begin that season, the Warriors caught fire in the postseason, outscoring their next five opponents 32-4 to reach the Class 1 state title game against an undefeated Southern Boone team.

“We were rolling through teams when we got to that final game against Southern Boone,” Watkins-Wedel said. “We knew they were a great team, they had 15 seniors, and we knew we had to play our best game.”

Watkins-Wedel made seven saves, but a second half goal by all-state player Mason Ahearn proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory for the Eagles.

“After that game, the next couple days were hard,” Watkins-Wedel said. “I thought it about a lot, but I had to move on, because the more you linger on it, it will affect you down the road.”

The heartbreaking loss gave the Warriors extra fire to create a different outcome the following season. As a junior, Watkins-Wedel compiled a 15-4 record between the pipes with seven solo shutouts and a .818 goals against average.

He made 10 saves in a 3-2 win over a talented Orchard Farm team in the district semifinals and eight spectacular stops, including several in rapid succession, in a 2-0 victory in the district championship match against Westminster, a team that defeated Whitfield earlier in the season.

Two weeks later, the Warriors claimed their first state title since 2010 with a 4-2 victory over high-powered Perryville, a team with two 40-goal scorers.

“It was hard to lose (against Southern Boone), but I think that gave us the motivation to get it back, and that’s what we did,” Watkins-Wedel said.

As a senior, Watkins-Wedel has taken his all-state game to another level. His outstanding instincts have been matched by excellent field vision and senior leadership, and in high-pressure situations, his confidence puts his teammates at ease.

“That is what’s unique about him, he makes saves look easy when they’re not,” Noonan said.

The home crowd was in a frenzy after Ladue junior Ian Hansell scored with 11 minutes remaining to give the Rams a 1-0 lead in the district title game, but Watkins-Wedel ensured his teammates that there was no reason to panic.

“As a leader, you have to make sure everyone keeps their heads up.” Watkins-Wedel said. “Having your head down only makes it worse, and you won’t have a chance of winning it.”

Whitfield found the tying goal, and Watkins-Wedel made two tough saves, including a two-fisted denial of a blast by 18-goal scorer Dailyn Tate to send it to overtime, where senior Nolan Schulte won it for the Warriors.

In a scoreless tie against Fort Zumwalt East in the state quarterfinal, Watkins-Wedel made four saves in the final seven minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime, where Schulte won it again.

“I know I have to give my all every single save, because one shot could change the entire course of the game,” Watkins-Wedel said.

Watkins-Wedel admits he will feel butterflies prior to the game Friday, but he has learned to appreciate that feeling.

“After all these years and all these final (four) trips, it’s still pretty nerve-wracking, but I’ve learned to get comfortable with the nervousness,” Watkins-Wedel said.

And his teammates will be comfortable knowing that Watkins-Wedel is their last line of defense.

“He gives everybody confidence,” Noonan said. “You don’t have to worry as much because he’s back there covering our back.”