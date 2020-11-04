Webster Groves pulls away from Mehlville for fourth consecutive district title

MEHLVILLE — Webster Groves senior Jon Campbell always has had a knack for scoring.
But Campbell, who led the Statesmen with 16 goals last year, got off to a slow start this season, scoring only once in his first five contests.
That scoring drought is ancient history.
Campbell scored three times, including the game-winner in the third minute as Webster Groves defeated Mehlville 4-0 to win the Class 3 District 3 boys soccer championship Wednesday.
Webster Groves (8-4), which won a district title for the fourth successive season, advances to play Clayton (9-7) in a Class 3 sectional at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gay Field in Clayton.
Campbell started his dominant performance in the opening minutes with the help of an excellent pass and some nifty footwork. Sophomore Oliver Doyle won a contested ball and sent a delicate pass that Campbell accepted in stride in the center of the field.
He maneuvered around one defender 45 yards from the goal, sidestepped another at 35 yards, and avoided the sliding tackle of Mehlville senior goalkeeper Meldin Sabotic at 25 yards, blasting it into the vacant net from 20 yards away to open the scoring.
“The first five (minutes), we really try to press their (defenders), so I was just running at their backs, I saw an opening and tapped it in,” Campbell said.
Mehlville (6-5) quickly mounted its own offensive surge when off a free kick freshman Anel Kafedzic blasted a shot that pinged off the crossbar. Moments later, sophomore Will Raftery, who had his own hat trick eight days earlier against Webster Groves, launched a left-footed shot that required a quality save from senior keeper Trevor Mihill.
“Mehlville is a really dangerous team if you let them get going and Raftery is a terrific player, so we definitely didn’t want to let him get going,” Webster Groves coach Tim Velten said.
And after that flurry, Mehlville could get very little going offensively as the Statesmen possessed the ball through calm, precise passes.
And when they did lose the ball, the Statesmen found ways to win it right back.
“A key to our success is working out of the back,” senior Julian Tilford said. “Coach (Velten) really has us work on passing, working it around teams and tiring them out.”
Tilford drew several fouls early in the second half that led to scoring opportunities off set plays, but dangerous shots by seniors Oliver Doyle, Caleb Oliver and Noah Mitchell were either denied by Sabotic or barely off-target.
But in the 67th minute, Campbell escaped through the defense and was tripped up in the penalty area by a Mehlville defender. He stepped up and drove his PK into the center of the net for a two-goal advantage.
Three minutes later, Campbell accepted a pass down the right side, quickly moved the ball to the middle and launched a laser inside the back post for his 11th goal of the season and third career hat trick.
“He had the scoring touch tonight,” Velten said. “He’s definitely finding his touch at the right time of the year and we couldn’t be more pleased with that.”
And led by the calm communication of senior center back Jack Ellis shouting out directions and relaying the location of open teammates, the Statesmen controlled the ball, allowing no shots on cage in the second half.
“Since I’m not up top making the combinations, I try to do all I can from the back. I can see everything, so I try to call out what’s open and see what the boys with the ball can’t see,” Ellis said.
Webster Groves has advanced to the state semifinals the past two seasons, placing second in 2018 and third in 2019. With 15 seniors on the roster and Campbell heating up, the Statesmen are looking for another memorable November.
“This is the time of year we love because we get to do something special,” Ellis said.
