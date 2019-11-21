What: Class 3 state semifinal.
When, where: 11 a.m. Friday, Soccer Park, Fenton.
Records, rankings: Webster Groves 20-6, No. 7 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and No. 4 in Class 3 by Missouri Soccer Coaches; Summit, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and No. 1 in Class 3 by Missouri Soccer Coaches.
Quarterfinals: Webster Groves 4, Hillsboro 1; Summit 2, St. Dominic 1.
What’s next: Winner plays for Class 3 championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at 2 p.m. Saturday.
State semifinal appearances: Webster Groves, 4; Summit, 3.
Best state tournament finish: Webster Groves, champion, 2 times (2014; 2015); Summit, champion (2016).
Last state tournament appearance: Webster Groves, 2018 (Class 3 runner-up; lost 2-1 to Fort Zumwalt South); Summit, 2016 (Class 3 champion; beat Carthage 6-0).
Head to head: Summit leads series 13-10 in games since 1999. That includes a 2-0 win Oct. 17 for Summit. Teams have played every season since at least 2002.
Notes: Webster Groves has won eight in a row dating back to loss against Summit. … Only blemish on Falcons’ record is a 2-2 tie Sept. 21 against Francis Howell, a game Howell led 2-0. … Junior midfielder Jon Campbell leads Statesmen with 16 goals. … Senior forward Christian Kraus leads Falcons with 44 goals, which ranks one goal behind area leader Devin Livingstone of Fort Zumwalt South. … Juniors Drew Findley (14-0-1, .71 goals against) and Dominic Haggard (13-0, .60) have split time in the net for the Falcons while junior Trevor Mihill will be the man for Webster Groves after an injury to senior Preston Haney. … This is the first season since winning the 2016 title Summit has advanced beyond district tournament.
Also in Class 3: Neosho (18-7) faces Platte County (25-1) at 1 p.m. in a battle between teams making state semifinal debut. Neosho advanced by beating Helias 4-2 and Platte County topped Grain Valley 1-0 in overtime. … Since a regular season-ending loss to Branson, Neosho has won four in a row. … Platte County has won nine successive games since its lone loss Oct. 17 to Smithville by a 4-2 score. … Senior forward Yahin Ruiz Medallin leads Neosho with 15 goals. … Freshman forward Aaron Cordova leads three Platte County scorers in double figures with 21 goals.