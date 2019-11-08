Edwardsville's Parker Mathews (right) consoles Edwardsville's Kadin Lieberman after an overtime loss to West Chicago in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Cooper Nolan (9) plays the ball on a fast break for a goal against West Chicago in a 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Cooper Nolan (9) plays the ball on a fast break for a goal against West Chicago in a 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Cooper Nolan (9) shoots the ball on a fast break for a goal against West Chicago in a 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Brennan Weller (17) goes up for a header against West Chicago in a 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Jakob Doyle (10) shoots the ball against West Chicago's David Kuehn (0) in a 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Kurt Wright (8) brings the ball up the pitch against West Chicago's Brian Nieves (9) in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Kurt Wright (8) brings the ball up the pitch against West Chicago's Brian Nieves (9) in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Kadin Lieberman (3) puts the ball in play on a free kick in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Kadin Lieberman (3) puts the ball in play on a free kick in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Tyler Frolik (1) makes a diving save against West Chicago in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Tyler Frolik (1) makes a diving save against West Chicago in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Tyler Frolik (1) makes a diving save against West Chicago's Diego Cortes (7) in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Tyler Frolik (1) puts the ball in play against West Chicago in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Jakob Doyle (10) plays the ball against West Chicago's Ben Suddeth (3) in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Jakob Doyle (10) reacts after his team loses to West Chicago in overtime in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Jakob Doyle (10) is consoled by West Chicago's Jahir Martinez (5) after a loss in overtime to West Chicago in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Kadin Lieberman (3) and Edwardsville's Parker Mathews (4) react after a loss in overtime to West Chicago in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Parker Mathews (right) consoles Edwardsville's Kadin Lieberman after an overtime loss to West Chicago in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — For more than 70 minutes, Edwardsville senior goalkeeper Tyler Frolick and the Tigers defense held West Chicago's high-powered offense at bay.
Clinging to a one-goal lead, Edwardsville couldn't slam the door shut.
West Chicago scored twice within 10 minutes to shock the Tigers and hand them a 2-1 loss in double overtime of a Class 3A state semifinal at Hoffman Estates High School.
“It's pretty tough to face an offense like that, but you just have to stay locked in,” Frolick said. “You work to keep the shutout and just keep believing that you can. My defense worked for me and they took away a lot of shots I didn't have to save tonight. We got that first one in and had to keep pressing but didn't get another.”
Edwardsville (21-5-3) took the lead two minutes in when senior midfielder Logan Loftus hit senior forward Cooper Nolan, who sent a screamer into the back of the net.
“Cooper had a wonderful counter and put it in to put us up,” Frolick said. “It kept our team's hopes high and I believe we should have capitalized but I believe we played well.”
Frolick made a series of dazzling saves to keep the Tigers ahead, including a diving save on a shot by West Chicago senior midfielder Jessie Hernandez in the first half and another from senior midfielder Moises Morfin in the second.
“It was good because Tyler had to deal with flighted balls,” Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid said of Frolick. “He was courageous in dealing with them and, if you don't have that, it exposes your defense quite a bit. At the same time, you have to respect (West Chicago's) persistence and the fact that they adapted, too. Their tactic switched a bit. I'm proud of the way we were able to hold things together.”
West Chicago (23-2-3) broke through with just under 10 minutes left.
That's when Morfin took over.
He scored the equalizer in regulation, then fed sophomore midfielder Brian Nieves for the game-winner 45 seconds into the first of two 10-minute overtime periods.
“The goal from Day1 has been to make it to state and we're doing this for our community,” Morfin said. “Our fans, everyone around us, this means so much to them. To be able to get to it (the title) game means a lot to us because of all of the support we've had.”
Frolick made 12 saves in the loss, two shy of a state playoff record. David Kuehn earned the win for the Wildcats.
Edwardsville will look to rebound against St. Patrick in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers last took third in 2010 and won state titles in 2000 and 2013.
“It's still the same as if we were playing in the championship game,” Frolick said. “We're still going to go out there and play our hearts out.”
