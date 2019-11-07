What: Class 3A state semifinal
When, where: 5 p.m. Friday, Hoffman Estates High School
Records, rankings: West Chicago 22-2-3; Edwardsville 21-4-1, No. 4 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings
Super-sectional scores: West Chicago 2, Algonquin Jacobs 0; Edwardsville 3, Lincoln Way-West 2
Next: Winner plays in the Class 3A championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday against either Berwyn-Cicero Morton (22-3-2) or Chicago St. Patrick (25-2-3). Semifinal losers play for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
State tournament appearances: West Chicago, first appearance; Edwardsville, 10 (first, 2013; third, 2010; fourth, 2009; second, 2008; DNP, 2004; second, 2001; first, 2000; second, 1997; first, 1995).
Notes: Edwardsville has won five consecutive games. … West Chicago has won six successive games. … Senior forward Cooper Nolan leads three Edwardsville scorers in double figures with 19 goals. … Senior goalkeeper Tyler Frolick owns a 15-0-1 record and a .44 goals against average for the Tigers. … West Chicago senior midfielder Moises Morfin leads a trio of double-digit goal scorers for his team with 14 goals. … Senior Luis Parra has played a little more than half the time in goal for the Wildcats and owns a .73 goals against average.
Also in Class 3A: Berwyn-Cicero Morton and Chicago St. Patrick meet in the rematch of a game Oct. 13 won 3-2 by Morton. … Morton has won eight games in a row since a 2-0 loss Oct. 12 to Gateway Legacy Christian. … Senior forward Edwin Zizumbo leads Morton with 31 goals. … Junior Joshua Torres is listed as a defender but leads St. Patrick with 37 goals. St. Patrick has five players who have scored at least 10 goals. … St. Patrick went 0-2 in the Class 2A state tournament in 2017, its lone state qualification. … Morton is an eight-time state qualifier, its last appearance in 2015, and won the 3A title in 2011.