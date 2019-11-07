Subscribe for 99¢
Edwardsville vs. Moline

Edwardsville’s Tyler Frolik celebrates after the Class 3A Normal West Sectional finals on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 3A state semifinal

When, where: 5 p.m. Friday, Hoffman Estates High School

Records, rankings: West Chicago 22-2-3; Edwardsville 21-4-1, No. 4 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings

Super-sectional scores: West Chicago 2, Algonquin Jacobs 0; Edwardsville 3, Lincoln Way-West 2

Next: Winner plays in the Class 3A championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday against either Berwyn-Cicero Morton (22-3-2) or Chicago St. Patrick (25-2-3). Semifinal losers play for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

State tournament appearances: West Chicago, first appearance; Edwardsville, 10 (first, 2013; third, 2010; fourth, 2009; second, 2008; DNP, 2004; second, 2001; first, 2000; second, 1997; first, 1995).

Notes: Edwardsville has won five consecutive games. … West Chicago has won six successive games. … Senior forward Cooper Nolan leads three Edwardsville scorers in double figures with 19 goals. … Senior goalkeeper Tyler Frolick owns a 15-0-1 record and a .44 goals against average for the Tigers. … West Chicago senior midfielder Moises Morfin leads a trio of double-digit goal scorers for his team with 14 goals. … Senior Luis Parra has played a little more than half the time in goal for the Wildcats and owns a .73 goals against average.

Also in Class 3A: Berwyn-Cicero Morton and Chicago St. Patrick meet in the rematch of a game Oct. 13 won 3-2 by Morton. … Morton has won eight games in a row since a 2-0 loss Oct. 12 to Gateway Legacy Christian. … Senior forward Edwin Zizumbo leads Morton with 31 goals. … Junior Joshua Torres is listed as a defender but leads St. Patrick with 37 goals. St. Patrick has five players who have scored at least 10 goals. … St. Patrick went 0-2 in the Class 2A state tournament in 2017, its lone state qualification. … Morton is an eight-time state qualifier, its last appearance in 2015, and won the 3A title in 2011.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.