Wheaton Academy scores two early goals, holds off Althoff to win Class 1A state title

Wheaton Academy scored two goals in the first 11 minutes and 17 seconds Saturday and made them hold up in a 2-1 victory over Althoff in the championship game of the Illinois Class 1A boys soccer state tournament at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Joshua Mariotti scored from Giovanni Nicoski at 1:12 to make it 1-0 before Caleb Mariotti finished a feed from Robert Platt at 11:17 to make it 2-0.

Crusaders junior Jake Pollock scored unassisted from inside the box to whittle Althoff's deficit to 2-1 at 28:09, but the equalizer never came despite two close calls when sophomore Hank Gomric hit the crossbar on headers.

"We started a little slow," Althoff coach Skip Birdsong said. "They came out with guns blazing and put two in pretty quickly. We settled down after they got their second one, but we hit the crossbar twice in the second half — once on the side of the crossbar and once in the middle of the crossbar. Once after we hit the crossbar, we headed it and it was going into the back post and a kid came and saved it off the end line, behind the keeper."

Althoff (24-5-2) was outshot 7-5 and suffered its second loss of the season to Wheaton Academy. The Warriors (19-4-1) won 3-2 over the Crusaders on penalty kicks in a tournament in Burlington, Iowa, on Oct. 1.