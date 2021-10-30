Wheaton Academy scores two early goals, holds off Althoff to win Class 1A state title

Wheaton Academy scored two goals in the first 11 minutes and 17 seconds Saturday and made them hold up in a 2-1 victory over Althoff in the championship game of the Illinois Class 1A boys soccer state tournament at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.
Joshua Mariotti scored from Giovanni Nicoski at 1:12 to make it 1-0 before Caleb Mariotti finished a feed from Robert Platt at 11:17 to make it 2-0.
Crusaders junior Jake Pollock scored unassisted from inside the box to whittle Althoff's deficit to 2-1 at 28:09, but the equalizer never came despite two close calls when sophomore Hank Gomric hit the crossbar on headers.
"We started a little slow," Althoff coach Skip Birdsong said. "They came out with guns blazing and put two in pretty quickly. We settled down after they got their second one, but we hit the crossbar twice in the second half — once on the side of the crossbar and once in the middle of the crossbar. Once after we hit the crossbar, we headed it and it was going into the back post and a kid came and saved it off the end line, behind the keeper."
Althoff (24-5-2) was outshot 7-5 and suffered its second loss of the season to Wheaton Academy. The Warriors (19-4-1) won 3-2 over the Crusaders on penalty kicks in a tournament in Burlington, Iowa, on Oct. 1.
"The games were very similar," Birdsong said. "We came out a little flat and they took it to us at the beginning of that (first) game, too. They were up 1-0 at halftime. We came back in the second half and went up 2-1, and then they tied it with about six minutes to go and we ended up losing on PKs (penalty kicks) because it was a tournament format.
"They're a really good team. They've got a lot of talent and were the better team (Saturday). At least for the first 20 minutes they were. That (lead) held up the rest of the time. But it's not like we lost a game to a team that didn't deserve to win. They certainly deserved to win. That doesn't make it feel any better, but our effort was excellent."
Althoff, playing in its second state tournament and its first since 1999, recorded its first victory in school history at state Friday, a 4-1 decision over Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals.
Some of the momentum from that victory was gone after Wheaton Academy grabbed its 2-0 lead Saturday.
"When we fell behind 2-0, our crowd was as quiet as would be expected and our bench was quiet," Birdsong said. "Once we got (a goal), then you've cut it in half and the next goal you're right back even. So everybody got energized. ... Unfortunately, we just came up a bit short."
The Crusaders advanced to the tournament with a 3-2 victory in overtime Tuesday over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Althoff Super-Sectional. Althoff rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the game, converting the deciding goal in the first 10-minute overtime period.
Althoff will graduate just four seniors from its team: goalie Tyler Tieman, midfielders Landon Welch and Jack Nester and defender Mason Bunting.
"Tyler Tieman has been nursing a groin and hamstring injury for most of the season, Mason Bunting has been banged up and Landon Welch has as well," Birdsong said. "Those guys have been great contributors to the program. They helped us take it to this level and we'll try to build on it."
Top goal-scorers Pollock, Brody Bugger and Kyle Fitting will return, and the Crusaders hope Gomric is healthy the entire season to boost an offense that figures to be potent. Ryan Myatt, who scored the winning goal against Sacred Heart-Griffin, will also return, as will Aiden Welch.