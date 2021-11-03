Whitfield gains early momentum, defeats Westminster in district title game

"We battled. I'm proud of the way we played. But when you don't get that goal you're looking for, sometimes it seems like it's not going to be your night. The whole game was fast-paced. That game could have been very different had we been up 1-0."

A foul on Westminster set up Milgie's goal that made it 2-0 at 59:13. A free kick into the box was headed by junior Thomas Wortham III. Milgie then leaped and headed in the goal.

"That was awesome," Milgie said. "I knew we needed another goal to put the momentum in our favor, and that's exactly what we did. I'm very grateful for it and I couldn't be happier."

Milgie is healthy again after missing a considerable amount of time this season due to injury. Milgie has 11 goals and eight assists after gathering 16 goals and 10 assists last season.

"Jimmy was our second-leading scorer last year and has been playing since his freshman season," Noonan said. "He came into the season hurt. We haven't really had him healthy until the last three weeks. He's a difference-maker. He glides with the ball. The fact that he missed so much (time) at the beginning of the season, he's fresh, he's ready to go and he's hungry."

Milgie said the Warriors were glad to get a rematch against the talented Wildcats.