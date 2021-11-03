Whitfield gains early momentum, defeats Westminster in district title game

ST. CHARLES — The Whitfield Warriors were determined to capitalize on a fortunate break Wednesday night in their Class 2 District 3 boys soccer final against Westminster.
Nineteen seconds after the Wildcats shot high on a penalty kick, senior Micah Norman scored the only goal the Warriors needed on the way to a 2-0 victory at St. Charles High.
Norman collected the rebound of a hard shot by senior Tyler Arulsamy and finished past Westminster senior goalkeeper Riley Heironimus from about 15 yards in the 10th minute.
"Tyler shot the ball from about the 30 yard line — an incredible shot," Norman said. "The ball bounced off the keeper and I was right there to tap it in. It's all Tyler. Tyler's an amazing player, and my teammates, I could not have done it without them."
Norman exhaled after Westminster's missed penalty kick.
After believing the Warriors would be trailing, Norman instead said the team was rejuvenated. Indeed, Whitfield was down the field in a flash to get its important goal.
"That's happened to me numerous times," Norman said of missing a penalty-kick attempt. "You're in the middle of the game, your mind's racing, you hit it and it goes over. There's nothing you can do about it. You've just got to keep playing."
Whitfield's victory avenged a 3-2 overtime loss at Westminster on Sept. 24.
The Warriors (18-5) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 2 state tournament Nov. 13 against the District 4 champion. That could be a rematch against Southern Boone, which beat Whitfield 1-0 in the Class 1 championship game last season.
Senior Jimmy Milgie added a second-half goal for Whitfield, which won its sixth in a row suffering back-to-back losses.
"They missed the PK, then we came right back down and scored," first-year Whitfield coach Charlie Noonan said. "And our goalie (junior Jude Watkins-Wedel) made three or four unbelievable saves on the same play. The game really changed right there for us."
Watkins-Wedel had his flurry of saves in the 25th minute as Westminster (15-6) applied overwhelming pressure, knocking away shots by junior William Warren and seniors Cooper Edgecomb and Payton Mathews.
The Warriors took their 1-0 lead into halftime, then withstood occasional heat in the second half of a physical game that included six yellow cards.
Westminster coach Dan Legters credited Whitfield for turning the tables after the Wildcats couldn't convert the penalty kick.
"Oh, man," Legters said. "How often do you see when you squander a great opportunity and the other team comes back and buries it? That kind of took a little of the wind out of our sails, but our guys hung in there and we had a series of seven or eight shots that somehow did not go in during that first half. We needed one of them to go in to give us that push.
"We battled. I'm proud of the way we played. But when you don't get that goal you're looking for, sometimes it seems like it's not going to be your night. The whole game was fast-paced. That game could have been very different had we been up 1-0."
A foul on Westminster set up Milgie's goal that made it 2-0 at 59:13. A free kick into the box was headed by junior Thomas Wortham III. Milgie then leaped and headed in the goal.
"That was awesome," Milgie said. "I knew we needed another goal to put the momentum in our favor, and that's exactly what we did. I'm very grateful for it and I couldn't be happier."
Milgie is healthy again after missing a considerable amount of time this season due to injury. Milgie has 11 goals and eight assists after gathering 16 goals and 10 assists last season.
"Jimmy was our second-leading scorer last year and has been playing since his freshman season," Noonan said. "He came into the season hurt. We haven't really had him healthy until the last three weeks. He's a difference-maker. He glides with the ball. The fact that he missed so much (time) at the beginning of the season, he's fresh, he's ready to go and he's hungry."
Milgie said the Warriors were glad to get a rematch against the talented Wildcats.
"We knew they were going to be hard competition," Milgie said. "They're very sportsmanlike. I have to give it to them. But the whole season, from the first game on, we knew this would be the game we would have to win if we wanted to go to state."
Noonan called the earlier defeat to Westminster "a bad loss."
"That game really helped us for multiple reasons," he said. "It gave us a chance to play a great team. We had some bad cards and some poor behavior. We lost the game in the last second. That was kind of a motivator for us. I think that showed today."