Whitfield Warriors vs. Southern Boone County Eagles

What: Class 1 state championship.
When, where: Noon Friday, Lake Country Soccer Complex, Springfield.
Records: Whitfield, 8-6; Southern Boone, 19-0.
Semifinals: Whitfield 8, Lone Jack 0; Southern Boone 6, New Covenant 0.
State championship appearances: Whitfield, 10; Southern Boone, 1.
Best state tournament finish: Whitfield, champion, 7 times (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010); Southern Boone, runner-up (Class 1, 2012).
Last state championship appearance: Whitfield, 2010 (Class 1 champion; beat Springfield Catholic 1-0); Southern Boone, never.
Head to head since 1999: Southern Boone leads series 2-1. Most recent game was in 2013, a 4-0 victory for Southern Boone.
About Whitfield: Abbreviated season started Sept. 29 because of COVID-19 restrictions. … Offense is led by forward duo of sophomore Nolan Schulte (19 goals, 9 assists) and junior Jimmy Milgie (16 goals, 10 assists). … Sophomore Jude Watkins-Wedel (8-4 record, 1.74 goals against) has been the man in goal. … Fell to 3-6 after consecutive shutout losses to MICDS, Parkway Central and John Burroughs. Since then, Whitfield has won five in a row, outscoring opponents 32-4.
About Southern Boone: Only five teams have scored against the Eagles this season, and only one of those — Battle — scored multiple goals in a game. … Senior forward Landon Besson has a team-high 13 goals and senior forward Grant Hoehne has 11. … Sophomore goalkeeper Caelan Montgomery has allowed just four goals in 1,060 minutes.
