Whitfield Warriors vs. Southern Boone County Eagles

About Whitfield: Abbreviated season started Sept. 29 because of COVID-19 restrictions. … Offense is led by forward duo of sophomore Nolan Schulte (19 goals, 9 assists) and junior Jimmy Milgie (16 goals, 10 assists). … Sophomore Jude Watkins-Wedel (8-4 record, 1.74 goals against) has been the man in goal. … Fell to 3-6 after consecutive shutout losses to MICDS, Parkway Central and John Burroughs. Since then, Whitfield has won five in a row, outscoring opponents 32-4.