Whitmer helps Clayton turn tables on Ladue by saving penalty kick

CLAYTON — Junior goalkeeper Stuart Whitmer thought about his training Tuesday as he prepared to face a Ladue penalty kick with a district championship on the line.
He looked at the shooter’s eyes, he watched his hips and he made a calculated guess.
“I felt he knew where he wanted to go from the start," Whitmer said. "I was ready for it and I just dove as hard as I could."
Whitmer’s full extension, diving stop of a penalty kick attempt by Ladue junior Dylan Melnick in the 48th minute allowed senior Zach Stapleton’s first half goal to stand up and gave Clayton a 1-0 victory over Ladue in the Class 3 District 4 boys soccer championship at Gay Field.
Ladue (7-3) had ended the Greyhounds’ season in the district championship for three successive years and was 6-for-6 against Clayton in district title matches since 2012, with five games decided by one goal.
“This is bigger than just us,” said Stapleton, who scored the game-winner in the 21st minute. “The past two years, we felt like we deserved it, and to finally get it, not just for us but for the guys from years past, feels really good.”
The Greyhounds (9-7) advanced to play host to Webster Groves (7-4) or Mehlville (6-4-1) on Saturday in a Class 3 sectional. Webster Groves plays at Mehlville at 6 p.m. Wednesday to decide the Class 3 District 3 title.
After being contained in the first half, Ladue speedy junior forward Grayson Francis twice found room on the left side of the Clayton defense early in the second half. In the 45th minute, he blew past the Greyhounds’ defenders and ripped a shot wide. In the 48th minute, he was about to find himself in the clear again and was taken down in the box, earning a penalty kick that Melnick lined up to take.
Melnick blasted it, but Whitmer dove full extension to his left and knocked it away with both hands to preserve a 1-0 lead.
“The play of the game was the PK save, that was an amazing save,” Ladue coach David Aronberg said. “Sometimes the kid misses the PK, but the goalie saved the PK. We had momentum going and if we score that goal, it’s game on.”
For Clayton, it was game on from the kickoff. Senior midfielder Ben Brewer’s slick dribbling in traffic created opportunities for sophomore Charlie Hoette down the right sideline that twice earned corner kicks.
In the 21st minute, Brewer found space in the center of the field and feathered a pass to Stapleton, who moved the ball to his dominant left foot and fired a blast inside the post to give the Greyhounds the lead.
“I saw the center back shift onto (Brewer) and I called for the ball,” said Stapleton, who scored twice in a 3-1 district semifinal win against Parkway West. “I saw the goalie come out and I put it far post. It felt so good.”
Ladue did not have many chances to score in the first half, but senior Jahan Robinson, who scored the game-winner to defeat Clayton in last year’s district final, twice got his head to a corner kick. One sailed inches wide, the other required another diving save from Whitmer.
“It looked like we were a little tight in the first half," Aronberg said. "We had some trouble connecting passes, but we settled in in the second half."
The Rams were bothered by Clayton’s ability to take away their time and space, as the Greyhounds’ defenders immediately pressured the player with the ball and forced quick, often errant passes.
“They use the long balls to utilize their speed so we had to pressure up on their backs, we had to win the secondary ball because their second wave is coming fast, and if they got the ball, we couldn’t let them turn,” first-year Clayton coach Brendan Taylor said. “All of that had to with do with pressuring up to mitigate their speed and athleticism.”
But in the second half, Francis began to find ways to utilize his great speed. After earning the penalty kick, he almost got loose on another breakaway, chipping it ahead of the pack down the right side, but Whitmer sprinted 30 yards out of his goal to get his feet to the ball just before Francis could make a play.
“I was a little afraid, but I was ready to make that two-foot tackle like I was told to do and keep possession there,” Whitmer said.
And then as the seconds wound down, a final blast from the right foot of Ladue senior Greyson Watkins was swallowed by the hands of Whitmer, who fell on the ball in prone position while his teammates mobbed him on the ground as the buzzer sounded.
As he laid on the turf, Whitmer thought about the excellent Clayton goalkeepers who had come before him only to see their seasons end with Ladue hoisting a district championship trophy.
“I did it for the past keepers. They were really inspirational for me,” Whitmersaid.
Clayton vs. Ladue soccer
