Wilhelm's first goal helps De Smet knock St. Dominic from unbeaten ranks

“Carson gets touches but is not a ‘Me, me, me,’ type of player,” Spartans coach Josh Klein said. “In a lot of ways, he likes that role. He’s a finesse player. In a game like this, you want to have your primetime players to get looks and Carson got that look like we hoped he would. That finish is just Carson being Carson and the boys love it. We had some guys out and other guys certainly got chances to step up in new roles tonight and that will only help us the rest of the season and into the postseason.”

Wilhelm's goal stood up as the margin for victory for De Smet (5-1, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) thanks in large part to O’Shea making eight saves for a shutout win.

O'Shea played the full 80, but his previous high in terms of minutes was 13 in a single game. His start was made necessary because of an injury to senior starting keeper Ian Quinn, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

“That’s what you hope for when your backup comes in,” Klein said. “You have a guy who has earned his chance and is excited to have that big moment. You hope, as a coach, when the big moment comes that it results in a save.”

Roughly two minutes before Wilhelm's goal, O’Shea made likely his biggest save of the shutout against St. Dominic (16-1, No. 1 small school).