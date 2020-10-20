Wilhelm's first goal helps De Smet knock St. Dominic from unbeaten ranks

CREVE COEUR — De Smet's lineup was a little thinner than usual Tuesday night for a boys soccer showdown against St. Dominic.
Battling several injuries, the Spartans got key contributions from players who did important things in their new roles for the first time this season.
First, senior midfielder Carson Wilhelm scored for the first time to provide the margin of victory in the Spartans’ 1-0 win over previously unbeaten St. Dominic.
Also, senior goalkeeper Kyle O’Shea — playing for injured senior Ian Quinn — stepped in and made a series of big saves to help preserve De Smet's shutout.
“I hadn’t scored yet this year, so big first goal,” Wilhelm said. “I thought it was a pretty good one. I’ve been waiting for that one, for sure. It’s nice to come through with assists. But it’s also great to get that finish. It’s really nice to get one every once in a while.”
Wilhelm’s finish came in the 54th minute on a nice individual effort.
Spartans senior Max Mundwiller earned an assist on the play by passing the ball into St. Dominic's penalty area. Wilhelm was waiting and went to work.
Wilhelm chipped a bouncing ball over a defender and then slammed it low into the right corner for the game’s only goal.
“Carson gets touches but is not a ‘Me, me, me,’ type of player,” Spartans coach Josh Klein said. “In a lot of ways, he likes that role. He’s a finesse player. In a game like this, you want to have your primetime players to get looks and Carson got that look like we hoped he would. That finish is just Carson being Carson and the boys love it. We had some guys out and other guys certainly got chances to step up in new roles tonight and that will only help us the rest of the season and into the postseason.”
Wilhelm's goal stood up as the margin for victory for De Smet (5-1, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) thanks in large part to O’Shea making eight saves for a shutout win.
O'Shea played the full 80, but his previous high in terms of minutes was 13 in a single game. His start was made necessary because of an injury to senior starting keeper Ian Quinn, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
“That’s what you hope for when your backup comes in,” Klein said. “You have a guy who has earned his chance and is excited to have that big moment. You hope, as a coach, when the big moment comes that it results in a save.”
Roughly two minutes before Wilhelm's goal, O’Shea made likely his biggest save of the shutout against St. Dominic (16-1, No. 1 small school).
Crusaders senior forward Jake Karolczak stepped into a point-blank shot and O’Shea knocked it away with a diving punch.
“I’ve just been waiting all season to get my chance and it is unfortunate that Ian went out,” O’Shea said. “I was ready to come in and try to help the team win a big game. I was great to be able to contribute to the team on that save and all game and to show up when they needed me.”
While the win was a big confidence boost with players stepping up in unfamiliar roles, Klein said that the success Tuesday meant even more because of who it was against.
With the Crusaders moving into Class 4 this season, this might not be the only time the teams face one another.
“We always play good games against them, St. Dominic is a phenomenal program,” Klein said. “I really tried to get it into the boys' heads that we were the underdog, even on home soil. I love the way the guys responded and played a great game against a great team.”
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
De Smet vs. St. Dominic soccer
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.