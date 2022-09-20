Wipke finishes header in overtime as Lafayette rallies past Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Jacob Wipke had one thing in mind Tuesday as he watched a pass from Andrew Dillard float toward him near the far right post.

“I just knew I had to put it on target,” said Wipke, a senior forward for the Lafayette High boys soccer team. “You’re not going to score if you don’t put the ball on target. The team that shoots the most, scores the most and wins the most.

“So, I just figured, ‘Why not hit it on goal?’ and it went in.”

The 6-foot-2 Wipke’s header gave the Lancers a 2-1 overtime victory over Parkway Central. Colts senior goalie Aidan Stoll, pressed into emergency duty in the second half after an injury to sophomore Ryan Sligo, had scrambled from the left post to the right, only to see Wipke send the ball over his right shoulder.

“I put it to the opposite side,” Wipke said. “It’s always hard for a goalie when he’s shifting to the opposite-side post. You want to hit it back from where he came from. All (Stoll’s) momentum was going the opposite direction, so I figured he wouldn’t be able to cut back and save it.”

Wipke gestured to the Lafayette fans following the goal, then made a beeline for a dark sector of the stadium beyond the track, where he was mobbed by teammates. Many Parkway Central players, meanwhile, sat dejectedly on the turf, their heads between their knees.

“They had numbers in the box and we were ball-watching a little bit on the back side,” Colts coach Brian Adam said. “My assistant and I both said, as soon as the ball went into the corner, ‘This is trouble.'

“Lafayette is a good team. They press well. We both try to do a lot of similar things. We had some opportunities I thought we could have done a little bit better on inside the 18, but we broke down here and there.”

Sligo was injured in the 47th minute after he robbed Dillard with a tremendous save in front of the left post. But there was contact on the rebound, and Sligo was attended to by athletic trainers for several minutes before being helped off the field.

Adam said early indications are Slago suffered a broken arm.

Lafayette, which fell behind 1-0 early in the second half, improved to 7-3 with its sixth victory in seven games. Parkway Central fell to 5-4-2.

“We really dug deep,” Lancers coach Ryan Butchart said. “What I was most impressed with is we didn’t hang our heads when that (Colts) goal went in. In my opinion, we started to dominate aspects of the game in that last 30 minutes.

“I’m super proud of them. We’ve had two games we’ve lost 1-0 this year in OT. That’s what I told my team at halftime. I said, ‘Tonight, we switch it. Tonight, we walk out of here with a win.’ We showed some effort.”

Butchart said Dillard, a sophomore forward who scored Lafayette’s game-tying goal, had the right idea when he crossed the ball from the left corner to Wipke.

“We played a little one-two out of pressure and Andrew Dillard played an unbelievable ball,” Butchart said. “It doesn’t get much better than that and Jacob was in the right spot. He’s 6-foot-2. We want him in the box. That’s the reason why he was able to head it in. I’m just proud of him.”

Lafayette enjoyed the better of the play in the first half. It had five corner kicks, including one by junior Blake Klostermann that clanged off the post.

But despite the pressure they applied, the Lancers were unable to convert. Parkway Central made them pay when sophomore Spencer Jang took a pass from senior Brendan Murray and scored over senior keeper Michael Glaser.

Glaser’s goal seemed to kickstart the Lancers. Stoll, however, made a stellar save in the 55th minute as the Colts clung to their 1-0 lead.

But in the 58th minute, Lafayette went on a quick counterattack that generated a goal from Dillard, who was a force on the left wing throughout the game.

Glaser went low to scoop a hard shot by Colts sophomore Sam McNeil in the 59th minute, and, after Lafayette senior Ben Logan was fouled in the box in the 61st, it appeared the Lancers were about to take the lead. Klostermann, however, shot high over the crossbar and the game remained deadlocked 1-1.

The final minutes of regulation were filled with back-and-forth action, but neither team capitalized and the game went into overtime, setting the stage for Wipke.

Wipke said other factors also motivated the Lancers.

“We have a teammate who is our striker, Matheus (Gasparino), and he just tore his ACL and meniscus (Sept. 8),” Wipke said. “We just found that out (Monday) and we were all playing for him. He’s a great player. I love him so much. It meant a lot to go out there and score for him. He’s going to be out six to nine months.”

Butchart felt fortunate to win.

“Huge credit to Parkway Central,” Butchart said. “I told their coach, ‘You’re one of the best teams we’ve seen all year.’ They have two guys up top with a lot of pace and they counterattack super well. The boys followed the game plan.”