Wortham fuels Whitfield comeback over Ladue for district title

LADUE — The seniors on the Whitfield boys soccer team have made a habit of playing for state championships, finishing as Class 1 state runner-up in 2020 and winning the Class 2 state title last season.

But those championship game memories hit differently for senior Tommy Wortham.

As a sophomore, Wortham missed the state title game while recovering from a torn ACL. As a junior, he left the playing surface to celebrate a goal during the state semifinals and was issued a second yellow card, deeming him ineligible to play in the state title game.

“It was very unfortunate that I wasn’t able to play,” Wortham said. “Hopefully, I can get my revenge this year and finally play in a state final.”

His revenge tour continued Thursday.

Wortham tied the game on a penalty kick with 11 minutes to play, then drew the foul that set up Nolan Schulte to win it in overtime as Whitfield defeated Ladue 2-1 in the Class 3 District 3 championship game Thursday at Ladue.

Whitfield (17-3) advanced to play at Fort Zumwalt East (18-4) in a Class 3 quarterfinal on Nov. 12 at a time to be determined.

Fort Zumwalt East dethroned two-time defending Class 3 champion Fort Zumwalt South 3-1 in the District 4 title match.

Excellent defense by both Whitfield and Ladue held scoring chances to a minimum until the final 12 minutes, when feverish action was unleashed and a scoreless tie was unlocked.

Ladue senior Miko Kurtuma won the ball along the sideline and sent a perfect cross into the box that junior Ian Hansell powered into the net with his right foot to give Ladue a 1-0 lead with 11 minutes 4 seconds to play in regulation.

“It was a broken play in the corner, a nice cross and a nice finish,” Whitfield coach Charlie Noonan said. “In that environment, you just want to stay positive and let the kids know that you still have a lot of time left.”

The Ladue score sparked a flurry of offensive pressure by the Warriors. Ladue goalie Jared Settler made a sliding denial of a chance by junior Isiah Strachan and tipped a header by junior Nick Flood inches over the crossbar.

But on the ensuing corner kick, a scrum in front of Settler resulted in a Ladue handball and Whitfield was awarded a penalty kick.

Wortham stepped up the spot.

“I was really nervous, but I just thought deep down, ‘I just need to score this,' ’’ Wortham said. “I stuck to my gut and shot it as hard as I could.”

Wortham’s blast found the corner of the net with 5:44 remaining in regulation and tied the game at 1, but the fireworks were just beginning.

The Whitfield defense, led by senior O’Neil Stanley and junior Kaeden Anderson, had done a stellar job containing Ladue 18-goal scorer Dailyn Tate. But after the Warriors scored, the defense started to lose focus — and Tate.

Tate found swaths of open space in the final five minutes. On one occasion, he cruised to the center and ripped a shot from 20 yards away that Whitfield goalkeeper Jude Watkins-Wedel punched away with both fists.

“I thought once we tied it, we actually lost sight of (our game plan) and there were gaps of space that almost cost us at the end, so that was our conversation heading to overtime,” Noonan said.

In overtime, Wortham dribbled with the ball past midfield while battling a defender and eventually earned a foul, setting up a free kick that Anderson lined up along the numbers at the 25-yard line.

“Every time we get one in that range, my only goal is to put it on the back post and let everybody else do the work,” Anderson said.

And Schulte, who scored a hat-trick in the Warriors’ 4-2 state championship win over Perryville last season, did the heavy lifting from there, knocking in the game-winner 1 minute 48 seconds into overtime.

“Our center back went to jump for it and I told him to leave it, I was that close. It went through everyone, and I tapped it in,” Schulte said. “Nothing can beat that feeling.”

In the first half, Whitfield showed its offensive strategy in the opening minutes when Schulte settled a pass, dropped it to junior Max Megargel, who sent a through ball to Wortham along the right side.

Wortham sent his shot inches wide, but the quick combination was one of the few times Whitfield connected passes as strong defense by Ladue seniors Adam Devine, Johann Schuldt and Eli Tenenbaum kept 17-goal scorers Schulte and Wortham from finding room to maneuver.

“We played solid,” Ladue coach David Aronberg said. “They have their two stud forwards and for us, (the plan) was to get the ball off their feet, and anytime they got it, we were swarming the ball.”

But for Ladue, which has given up double-digit goals on penalty kicks this season, the final 15 minutes followed an unlucky pattern.

“If you look at the breakdown of goals we’ve given up this year, it’s PKs and free kicks. It’s been our Achilles Heel,” Aronberg said.

And for Wortham, the hopes of breaking his unlucky pattern and finally playing in a Whitfield state championship game took one giant step forward.

“(Ladue) was the team to beat. I had been thinking about this game since districts started,” Wortham said. “Hopefully we can keep winning, and I can be out there playing this time.”