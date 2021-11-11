Yan, Simon lead the way as Summit surges into showdown with Fort Zumwalt South

"It's been a great ride so far. Obviously, it's not our winningest season, but we've definitely learned how to bounce back from losses. We've found consistency and we hope to keep it going in the postseason. I'm sure everyone on the team knows we can win state this year if we just put our all into it."

Wade said the mission at Summit always will be to play the most demanding regular-season schedule that can be built. The Suburban Conference Yellow Pool is a gauntlet in itself, but the Falcons also welcome competition from non-league foes like St. Dominic, Timberland, De Smet, Francis Howell, Vianney, CBC, Chaminade and Jackson.

Yan said sticking with their game plan has made the biggest impact for the Falcons.

"I feel like as a whole, we've clicked somehow," Yan said. "I don't think it's really due to anything. It's playing more games and realizing we're at the end of the season. We had to click. Otherwise, we're not going to be where we want to be. Everyone is focused now. They realize, 'I need to do my job and do it well.' "

Unity and camaraderie are strengths of the Falcons. Yan and Simon regularly organize off-the-field activities that boost the chemistry, and Summit utilizes a program called "Flex Time" that is designed to support students' mental wellbeing and provide academic help.