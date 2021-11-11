Yan, Simon lead the way as Summit surges into showdown with Fort Zumwalt South

Senior captains Tony Yan and Joe Simon are the only holdovers from Summit's Class 3 state championship boys soccer team of 2019.
That makes them the Falcons' elder statesmen, the ones who can explain to the 20 other players what it was like in the old days.
Better yet, Yan and Simon can provide valuable insights on how best to handle the pressure-packed moments of the postseason.
That's been a reoccurring topic this week as the Falcons (14-10), winners of five in a row, prepare for a difficult quarterfinal matchup at defending Class 3 state champion Fort Zumwalt South (22-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs, who have won 12 in a row, dropped the curtain on Summit's season last year with a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals.
"They're asking us what to expect, what the environment's like, how they should play and what everything is like," Yan, a three-year starter at center back, said of his younger teammates. "They've never experienced this before. For most of them, it's the first time in any sort of varsity playoff.
"What Joe and I have been doing is calming them down, giving them a reassuring presence that they're going to be all right if they keep doing what they've been doing all season."
Simon, a forward who leads Summit with 16 goals, said words aren't always necessary.
Other strategies might prove more powerful for players eager to avoid that painful pit in their stomach.
"We've been showing them pictures of when we won in 2019 and we've also shown them pictures of last year when we were on the field and everyone was distraught at Zumwalt South," Simon said. "Those act as motivators because we know how good of a team we have and we know our potential on the field. If we go in with the right mindset, we can reach the same success the 2019 team did."
Without Yan and Simon, that might not be possible. Falcons coach Tom Wade said the two are "the heart and soul of this team."
Yan recorded a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, as did his older brother, Calvin, who once served as the soccer team's manager.
Wade said Tony Yan is the most sound defender he's ever coached, as well as the smartest.
"He's physical, he's super smart on and off the field, and on the field he helps organize things," Wade said. "He's a constant communicator. He's always keeping the midfield and the back line organized, sorting out marks and everything."
Simon is dominant at the other end of the pitch.
The four-year varsity player has quickness, ball skills and ability in the air, and he benefited as a sophomore playing with Christian Kraus, whose 45 goals and 21 assists in the magical season of 2019 helped Summit finish 29-0-1. Kraus was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year that season.
"Joe was (Kraus') understudy — he learned from him," Wade said. "Joe, now as a senior, is putting his own stamp on the team and leading us from the front. He's scoring some big goals for us."
Wade credits Yan and Simon for their ability to communicate with their teammates about the importance of postseason preparedness.
"They've been there before, they've done it, they know what it takes to get (to state), and it's a lot," Wade said. "To have two kids who were a part of doing it, with such a young group, it's invaluable to have that kind of leadership."
The Falcons dropped under .500 at 9-10 with consecutive 2-1 losses to Lindbergh and CBC during the third week of October. Simon recalled that the mood was upbeat despite the loss to CBC, given that Summit whittled a two-goal deficit to one in the second half before falling short.
What followed was a 1-0 victory over Parkway West and an impressive 3-0 decision over defending Class 4 state champion Jackson. Next came District 4 wins of 8-0 over Camdenton, 8-0 over Rolla and 6-0 over Capital City. Simon had hat tricks against Rolla and Capital City.
"Coach Wade has been telling us that the only thing that matters is postseason," Simon said. "That's true because all those games beforehand are just preparing you for the postseason. The only thing that matters is your record in the postseason, and you hope to go 6-0. Coach Wade has talked about having teams with a lot more wins in the (regular) season, but then their seasons ended early in the postseason.
"It's been a great ride so far. Obviously, it's not our winningest season, but we've definitely learned how to bounce back from losses. We've found consistency and we hope to keep it going in the postseason. I'm sure everyone on the team knows we can win state this year if we just put our all into it."
Wade said the mission at Summit always will be to play the most demanding regular-season schedule that can be built. The Suburban Conference Yellow Pool is a gauntlet in itself, but the Falcons also welcome competition from non-league foes like St. Dominic, Timberland, De Smet, Francis Howell, Vianney, CBC, Chaminade and Jackson.
Yan said sticking with their game plan has made the biggest impact for the Falcons.
"I feel like as a whole, we've clicked somehow," Yan said. "I don't think it's really due to anything. It's playing more games and realizing we're at the end of the season. We had to click. Otherwise, we're not going to be where we want to be. Everyone is focused now. They realize, 'I need to do my job and do it well.' "
Unity and camaraderie are strengths of the Falcons. Yan and Simon regularly organize off-the-field activities that boost the chemistry, and Summit utilizes a program called "Flex Time" that is designed to support students' mental wellbeing and provide academic help.
"Basically, it's a free study hall during the day," Yan said. "Everyone chooses to go to T-Wade's room and just hang out. It's the same as 2019 and 2020, even though we didn't have Flex Time then. It's more like a family than our team. We have our team and we have kids from other sports go in there because they're friends with some of the soccer guys.
"Most of the time, we're doing homework, but we do it in a recreational setting. We also have conversations while we do it. It's not just about soccer because we're all great friends. We'll just talk about whatever. I love it because it gives everyone time to do what they need to do. A couple of weeks ago, we had to go down to Jackson, so we missed our entire sixth hour. We used (Flex Time) to catch up. It's fantastic."
Wade said Yan's intelligence also shows in Flex Time.
"He tutors kids in chemistry and physics," Wade said. "He's for sure a leader on and off the pitch."
Yan and Simon know the Falcons have their work cut out for them against Fort Zumwalt South. The Bulldogs are seeking their third state championship in four years, having also won in 2018.
It's the fourth postseason meeting between Summit and Zumwalt South in the last six seasons, and each time the winner has earned a state title — including Summit's first in 2016.
Simon said Saturday can't get here soon enough. That's how hungry the Falcons are to inch closer to another coveted state title. The winner will play Van Horn (16-7-1) or Guadalupe Centers Charter (12-6) in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Soccer Park in Fenton.
"If we play one of our best games of the year, that's great. It gives us a very good chance," Simon said. "If we play our best game of the year, even better. Everybody wants to win this game. You can see it in our faces at practice. We're having fun, but we're also so focused."